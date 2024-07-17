State of Emergency, Closed Roads, Power Outages in Central New York

Mother Nature has caused chaos across New York and the Governor has declared a statewide State of Emergency.

More than 170,000 customers were without power after the strong winds brought down trees and entire power poles, not just the wires.

Repair and restoration crews from utility companies are working to make repairs and restore services. Check the National Grid Outage map for estimated times when the power will be back on.

Road Closures

The New York State Department of Transportation will be patrolling roads, monitoring flood conditions and clearing downed trees. Several roads are closed, especially in the Rome area.

Emergency maintenance on NY 365 both directions at Exit Ramp to NY 69 Northbound; Erie Boulevard; End NY 26 Overlap (Rome) all lanes blocked Route 365 Eastbound and Westbound off ramps to Route 46/69 are blocked.

Emergency maintenance on NY 49 both directions exiting at (Rome) all lanes blocked ; more specifically all east & west exit ramps to Erie Blvd & E Dominick St blocked. Motorist may utilize Route 825 off ramp to enter City of Rome

Emergency maintenance on NY 26 both directions between Black River Boulevard (Rome) and Potter Road all lanes blocked

Emergency maintenance on Erie Boulevard both directions between Rome New London Road (Rome) and Route 365 all lanes blocked

You can check your area at 511NY.org.

New York State Police

The New York State Police are stepping in to help to local law enforcement and Governor Hochul has reached out to Oneida County Executive Anthony Picenti and the Rome Mayor to offer support and additional resources.

