State of Emergency Declared in Central, Western & Northern New York
A State of Emergency has been declared for portions of the Western New York, Finger Lakes, Central New York and North Country regions.
Several feet of lake effect snow is predicted for areas east of Lakes Erie and Ontario. Wind gusts of 30-45 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow, creating travel problems. Warning, Watches and Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service.
The emergency is in effect for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Franklin, Genesee, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, St. Lawrence, Wyoming and contiguous counties.
Extra Help On the Way
Extra equipment and emergency personnel are being sent out across the state to help prepare and clear roads.
1,623 large plow trucks
336 large loaders
152 medium duty plows
52 tow plows
36 large snow blowers
19 graders
37 tracked excavators
50 loader grapple attachments
29 traffic signal trucks
12 tree crew bucket trucks
Travel Ban on Several NY Roads
A tandem and empty tractor trailer ban is in place until further notice on several New York roads.
It affects the New York State Thruway from Exit 53 to the Pennsylvania state line in both directions.
READ MORE: Travel Ban on Several New York Highways
The New York Department of Transportation has a number of bans in place too.
- NY Route 5 from NY 179 to I-190 (Erie County)
- US 219 from I-90 to I-86 (Erie and Cattaraugus Counties
- NY Route 400 from I-90 to NY 16 (Erie County)
- I-86 from US 219 to PA Line (Cattaraugus and Chautauqua Counties)
Real Time Travel Updates
For real-time travel information, drivers can call 511 or visit 511ny.org/#:Alerts.
There's also a new tool for real time road conditions on the New York State Thruway.
READ MORE: Real-Time Thruway Updates at Your Fingertips
Drivers can get instant updates on everything from snow-packed roads and icy patches to snow plow locations. Sensors on plow trucks deliver up-to-the-minute info directly to to navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze.
