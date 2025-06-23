New York is under serious weather stress right now.

A State of Emergency has been declared across 32 counties after a tornado and powerful storms tore through parts of New York, followed by a dangerous heat wave.

A round of powerful thunderstorms tore through the North Country, Central New York, the Southern Tier, and the Capital Region on June 22, bringing down trees and power lines, damaging buildings, and knocking out power.

Tornado Confirmed

The National Weather Service confirmed a EF1 tornado with winds speeds of 105 mph carved a 2.43 miles path through Clark Mills.

It's the third twister of the season to hit New York.

3 Tornado Deaths

3 people were killed in the storm. Twin 6-year-old girls died after a tree fell on their home and an adult died in a separate incident.

“Our hearts break for the tragic loss of life during last night’s storms, and my administration has been in touch with local elected officials offering support,” Governor Hochul said. “State emergency response personnel are already on the ground providing resources and support as we work to recover from this severe weather and restore power quickly.

State of Emergency

The State of Emergency includes Albany, Bronx, Broome, Chenango, Clinton, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Greene, Kings, Madison, Nassau, New York, Oneida, Onondaga, Orange, Otsego, Putnam, Queens, Rensselaer, Richmond, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Suffolk, Tioga, Ulster, Warren, Washington, Westchester and contiguous counties.

Now that the storm has passed, a major heatwave is kicking in, with soaring temps and thick humidity making it feel like 90 to over 100 degrees through at least Wednesday.

How to Stay Cool

Cooling stations have been set up for for the more than 20,000 people who remain without power. You can check the status of when it'll be restored on the National Grid outage map.

Bottle water and dry ice will be available today from 8-4 at the Kirkland Senior Center in Clark Mills. Customers are asked to bring a cooler or paper grocery bags to transport dry ice to their homes

