The Oneida City Manager, Kyle Lovell, and Mayor Rick Rossi have declared a State of Emergency in the City of Oneida due to flooding and the projection that the Oneida Creek will crest at 17 feet.

Residents are being asked to voluntarily evacuate from the following streets.

1. Devereaux St.

2. Sconondoa

3. E. Walnut

4. Wilson

5. Linden

6. Lexington Ave.

7. Stevens St.

8. Pearl St.

9. Stoddard St.

10. Pleasant

"Please understand that this is a serious issue and concern for your safety is the top priority. Remember your pets as well.

If you do not have a place to go, the Kallet Civic Center is open to the public.

Police and Fire are going door to door to notify all residents in the area.

Power Outages

Thousands are still without power in several communities across Central New York. Emergency crews have been working around the clock, attempting to restore power where possible.

But with more downed power lines and the scale of the damage, restoration could take several days in some areas.

Check out the power outage map at National Grid.

Rome and Clinton school districts will be closed on Monday, June 23 due to the flooding and damage in the area.

Ongoing Clean-Up Efforts

As the storm clouds begin to clear and the skies brighten, local agencies, utility companies, and volunteers have begun the daunting task of cleaning up. Crews are working to remove trees from roads and restore power.

Despite the widespread damage, the community remains resilient. In the face of destruction, neighbors are helping neighbors, offering shelter, supplies, and a sense of solidarity.

