Starting Today Takeout Orders Will Be Missing This in New York
Your takeout order will no longer include this in New York.
Starting today, July 31, 2023, takeout and delivery orders will no longer have condiments, utensils, or napkins. You can still get them. You'll just have to ask.
A new law prohibits restaurants from automatically including the extras. It's all an effort to help cut down on the $40 billion of plastic utensil waste that is thrown away every day in the U.S.
Restaurant Restrictions
The restriction is only in New York City for now. But it's probably only a matter of time before it's implemented all across the state.
- Utensils, condiment packets, napkins, or extra containers must not be included for take-out or delivery customers unless requested.
- Online ordering and delivery apps must be set to a default of not providing these items. Customers must be provided with the option to request these items.
- Delivery and courier services may not provide these items unless such items are requested by the customer.
The restrictions do not apply to self-serve stations inside a restaurant. It's for takeout and delivery only.
Restaurant Fines
Any restaurant owner not following the new restrictions in New York City will be fined but it won't be for the next year. Warnings will be handed out until June 30, 2024. After that, anyone caught not following the restrictions will face a fine.
$50 (1st Offense)
$150 (2nd Offense)
$250 (3rd and Subsequent Offenses)
Routine inspections will take place at least once a year to make sure all restaurants in New York City are complying with the new restrictions.