Sending A Letter? It’s About To Cost You More

Better stock up on stamps — the price to mail a letter is about to go up again.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) just announced it’s looking to raise the price of a First-Class stamp from 73 cents to 78 cents starting in July.

That’s just the latest hike as the Postal Service tries to deal with rising costs and boost revenue.

Not Just Stamps

It’s not just stamps, either — prices for postcards, international letters, and other mailing services would also increase if the plan gets approved.

USPS says the price changes are part of its long-term plan to stay financially afloat, but for regular folks just trying to send a birthday card, it might feel like sending mail is becoming a luxury hobby.

New Proposed Prices

Letters (1 ounce): 73 cents to 78 cents

Letters (metered 1 ounce): 69 cents to 74 cents

Domestic postcards: 56 cents to 62 cents

International postcards: $1.65 to $1.70

International letter (1 ounce): $1.65 to $1.70

The last time the USPS raised prices was last July when stamps went from 68 cents to 73. It was the second increase in 2024.

The new price changes still need approval from the Postal Regulatory Commission, but if they get the green light, expect to pay a little more to send some snail mail this summer.

The price hikes would go into effect on July 13 if approved.

