Enough Already! More Freaking Snow in Central New York

C'mon Mother Nature. Enough already! More freaking snow is forecasted in Central New York, almost two week into spring.

Northern Oneida County could see winter weather, mainly before 3 this afternoon. The National Weather Service says some flakes may even be mixed with sleet.

"A light wintry mix of snow, sleet, and isolated pockets of freezing rain is possible this evening into tonight. Any accumulations will be very light, but cannot rule out some slick spots on untreated roads and surfaces."

The good news is the snow will change over to all rain after 10 tonight.

Wind Advisory

A Wind Advisory is in effect in Madison and Onondaga Counties from 5 PM to 6 AM Thursday.

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

Long Range Utica/Rome Forecast

Today: A slight chance of snow showers between 4 PM and 5 PM, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight: Rain showers and snow showers, possibly mixed with sleet, becoming all rain after 9 PM. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 38. Wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 AM, then showers likely. High near 70. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday: Showers after 8am. High near 50.

Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

