What Expert Meteorologists Predict for New York This Spring

Vera_Petrunina/Think Stock

When will spring arrive in New York? After the massive amounts of snow we've seen this season, we're all ready for warmer weather sooner rather than later.

Punxsutawney Phil predicted 6 more weeks of winter. The Farmer's Almanac says spring will take it's time arriving in New York.

What do the meteorologists at the National Weather Service have to say?

Meliha Gojak
Spring Arrives in March

Spring officials arrives on Thursday, March 20 according to the calendar. But anyone who's lived in New York long enough knows, it could be May before it gets to the Empire State.

Will it appear sooner this year?

The three-month weather outlook from the National Weather Service has some good and bad news if you're looking for an early Spring.

Coldimages/Think Stock
Warmer Spring in New York

There is a 40-50 percent chance of having above normal temperatures in New York from March through May.

Warmer weather would be nice after the chilly winter we've seen. However, we don't need it too warm too fast. It'll melt all this snow we've seen at a rapid pace and then we'll have major flooding issues to deal with.

Credit - Noaa.gov
Wetter Spring in New York

The weather may be wetter this spring too.

There's also 30-40 perfect chance of above normal precipitation. At least it's not snow. We've all seen enough of that this winter.

Credit - Noaa.gov
The NOAA's "climatic normals" are based on weather conditions analyzed between 1991 and 2020

