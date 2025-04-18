Spring Into Your New Obsession- ‘Wine And Wreaths’ In Rome

Get ready to relax, unwind, and be extremely patriotic with an event that mixes wine and wreath making.

What Exactly Is Wreath Making?

​If you've noticed, wreath-making has evolved into a year-round craft. Wreath-making has become a popular activity for both personal enjoyment and small business ventures too. People will create wreaths for various seasons and occasions beyond traditional holidays. The global decorative wreaths market was valued at approximately $3.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2032. Social media has played a significant role in it growing. You'll see videos and pictures of crafters sharing their creations and teaching others how to make and explore this trend.

Enjoy Sipping Wine And Making Wreaths In Rome

You can enjoy making a patriotic themed wreath on Thursday May 8th between 5:30PM - 7:30PM at Jonny B's Tavern on New Floyd Road of Rome. For $65, your fee includes all the materials you'll need to make your wreath, and a complementary drink. Amy, who is running the event, says wreath making has helped change her life:

"Crafting helps me incredibly with stress and anxiety and I want to show others the benefits, as well. These wreaths are so fun and so whimsical; perfect for Memorial Day and Fourth of July."

If you'd like to register, you can email calmingcreations2025@gmail.com. It could make the perfect night out, or a night where you pick up a new hobby.

