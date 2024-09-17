Your Family’s Favorite Best Halloween Event Is Back In Central New York

One of Central New York's favorite Halloween events is back this October.

Spooktacular is the Utica Zoo’s classic Halloween and harvest celebration. Each and every fall, families from all over enjoy the many trick-or-treat stations and so much more. This year you'll find plenty of food trucks, vendors, live entertainment, keeper talks, and animal meet-and-greets.

This years Spooktacular will be held on October 19th and October 20th from 10AM to 3PM each day. The zoo itself will remain open until 4:30pm both days. The Utica Zoo Spooktacular Harvest Festival is an all-ages event and costumes are encouraged. *Please note, inflatable costumes are not permitted on Zoo grounds.*

The cost to participate in Spooktacular activities is $4 plus Zoo admission and includes free parking with shuttle service from Payne Hall Parking Lot at MVCC and the Parkway Recreational Center. Zoo members receive free admission.

Activities include: 13 Trick r’ Treat Stations

Live Music

Dancing with the Happy Haggs Dance Troup (Saturday only)

Food Trucks

Vendors

Informational Booths

Education Station

Animals on Exhibit

and More!"

Bags will not be provided so please bring a bag or basket to carry your treats in. Reusable bags are available for purchase at the Gift Shop. Unless you have a certified service animal, please leave all pets at home. All stations will have nut-free candy. However, if your child has an allergy, please double check the ingredients of the candy before serving to them.

Enjoy trick or treating in Central New York in a safe, fun, and educational environment. You can learn more online here.

The 10 Deadliest Animals at the Utica Zoo, Ranked Thankfully, the Utica Zoo is pretty safe. But that doesn't mean you'd want to come face-to-face with every single animal who lives there. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

Utica Zoo Through the Years The Utica Zoo first opened July 15, 1914, and its come a long way over the years.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams