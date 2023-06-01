Newest Indoor Water Park Resort in CNY Opening For Summer Splashing Fun

Get ready for some summer splashing fun at the newest indoor water park resort in Central New York.

Splash Indoor Water Park Resort at the Clarion Hotel & Suites Riverfront in Oswego, New York has something for everyone, and the water is just part of the fun.

There are slides, a splash pad, an activity pool, a hot tub, and a state-of-the-art arcade. Party rooms will also be available. Adults can even enjoy a cold one at Splash Bar & Grill.

Credit - Splash Indoor Water Park Resort via Facebook Credit - Splash Indoor Water Park Resort via Facebook loading...

Boosting Oswego Tourism

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow says the Splash Indoor Waterpark will be a great new asset and attraction for the Oswego community.

"Splash will bring families from around the region to Oswego to experience our community while giving Oswego families more exciting things to do.”

Splash Indoor Water Park Resort will open June 23 and will stay open all year round. There is a job fair Saturday, June 3rd from 11 AM to 2 PM for all positions.

Summer Hours will be from 11 AM to 9 PM.

All-Day Pass Prices

Mon-Thurs:

Under 2 - Free

3-11 - $25

12 and above - $30

Friday-Sunday:

Under 2 - Free

3-11 - $30

12 and above - $35

Stay & Play

You can stay and play too. The Clarion Inn & Suites Riverfront and Best Western Plus Oswego Hotel and Conference Center both offer packages that include passes to the water park.

Learn more at Splashindoorwaterpark.com.

Splash Indoor Water Park Resort is just one more thing to add to the list of kid-friendly day trips to fight boredom this summer.

18 Kid Friendly Day Trips to Fight Boredom This Summer in Central & Upstate New York Now that school is out for the year it won't be long before the kids are bored. Here are 18 kid-friendly day trips to keep them entertained this summer.