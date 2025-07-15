Where can you find your Spirit Halloween location in Central New York, Upstate, or the Mohawk Valley? Here's a list we have.

Looking ahead to 2025, Spirit Halloween is gearing up to open more than 1,500 stores across the country, with most locations expected to pop up starting in mid-August. As for New York? No official locations have been announced just yet. That’s pretty normal for Spirit. Spirit is looking to hire around 50,000 seasonal employees for roles ranging from sales to store management. And this year’s in-store theme? “Madison Scare Park.”

Here's Our Spirit Halloween Locations For 2025

*Please note this list will continue to update throughout the summer of 2025

Spirit Halloween of Latham, New York

Spirit Halloween of Latham was located at 664 New Loudon Rd in 2024. No word on 2025 locations yet.

Spirit Halloween of Colonie, New York

Spirit Halloween of Colonie was located at 32 Wolf Road in 2024. No word on 2025 locations yet.

Spirit Halloween of Johnson City, New York

Spirit Halloween of Johnson City was located on Harry L. Drive in 2024. No word on 2025 locations yet.

Spirit Halloween of Vestal, New York

Spirit Halloween of Vestal was located at 3120 Vestal Pkwy E in 2024. No word on 2025 locations yet.

Spirit Halloween of Auburn, New York

Spirit Halloween of Auburn was located at 1579 Clark Street Road in 2024. No word on 2025 locations yet.

Spirit Halloween of Horseheads, New York

Spirit Halloween of Horseheads was located at 3339 Chambers Road in 2024. No word on 2025 locations yet.

Spirit Halloween of Plattsburgh, New York

Spirit Halloween of Plattsburgh was located at 31c Plattsburgh Plaza in 2024. No word on 2025 locations yet.

Spirit Halloween of Poughkeepsie, New York

Spirit Halloween of Poughkeepsie was located at 1895 South Road in 2024. No word on 2025 locations yet.

Spirit Halloween of Poughkeepsie, New York (Post Road Plaza)

Spirit Halloween of Poughkeepsie was also located at Post Road Plaza in 2024. No word on 2025 locations yet.

Spirit Halloween of Buffalo, New York (Niagara Falls Blvd)

Spirit Halloween of Buffalo was located at 1583 Niagara Falls Boulevard in 2024. No word on 2025 locations yet.

Spirit Halloween of Buffalo, New York (McKinley Pkwy)

Spirit Halloween of Buffalo was also located at 3701 McKinley Pkwy in 2024. No word on 2025 locations yet.

Spirit Halloween of Watertown, New York

Spirit Halloween of Watertown was located at Salmon Run Mall, 21182 Salmon Run Mall Loop West in 2024. No word on 2025 locations yet.

Spirit Halloween of Rochester, New York (Southtown Plaza)

Spirit Halloween of Rochester was located at 3333 W. Henrietta Road, Ste 15 in 2024. No word on 2025 locations yet.

Spirit Halloween of Rochester, New York (Ridgemont Plaza)

Spirit Halloween of Rochester was also located at 271-2833 W Ridge Rd, Ste 19 in 2024. No word on 2025 locations yet.

Spirit Halloween of Webster, New York

Spirit Halloween of Webster was located at 1851 Empire Blvd. in 2024. No word on 2025 locations yet.

Spirit Halloween of Amsterdam, New York

Spirit Halloween of Amsterdam was located at 111 Sanford Farms in 2024. No word on 2025 locations yet.

Spirit Halloween of New Hartford, New York

Spirit Halloween of New Hartford was located at Sangertown Square Mall, 8555 Seneca Turnpike in 2024. No word on 2025 locations yet.

Spirit Halloween of Rome, New York

Spirit Halloween of Rome was located at 107 Erie Boulevard West (Freedom Plaza) in 2024. No word on 2025 locations yet.

Spirit Halloween of Syracuse, New York (Destiny USA)

Spirit Halloween of Syracuse was located at Destiny USA, Level 2 in 2024. No word on 2025 locations yet.

Spirit Halloween of Syracuse, New York (Northern Lights Plaza)

Spirit Halloween of Syracuse was also located at 337 Northern Lights Plaza in 2024. No word on 2025 locations yet.

Spirit Halloween of Syracuse, New York (Westvale Plaza)

Spirit Halloween of Syracuse was also located at 2102-2214 W Genesee St in 2024. No word on 2025 locations yet.

Spirit Halloween of Cicero, New York

Spirit Halloween of Cicero was located at 5671 Circle Drive East in 2024. No word on 2025 locations yet.

Spirit Halloween of Victor, New York

Spirit Halloween of Victor was located at 80 Cobblestone Court Dr. in 2024. No word on 2025 locations yet.

Spirit Halloween of Oswego, New York

Spirit Halloween of Oswego was located at 293 New York 104 in 2024. No word on 2025 locations yet.

Spirit Halloween of Ithaca, New York

Spirit Halloween of Ithaca was located at 40 Catherwood Road in 2024. No word on 2025 locations yet.

Find your 2025 Spirit Halloween location online.

