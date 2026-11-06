Spirit Halloween Turns Into Spirit Christmas

Spirit Halloween has packed away the skeletons, creepy clowns, and giant animatronics and is making room for something a little more festive.

Spirit Christmas is back for its third season, turning spooky shopping into a holiday wonderland.

The company is expanding to 44 locations across 15 states this year, including four in New York. So if you're ready to trade haunted houses for gingerbread houses, there are a few places to check out.

Where Can You Find Spirit Christmas in New York?

Unlike Spirit Halloween, which seems to pop up in just about every vacant storefront around the state, including Central New York, Spirit Christmas locations are a little harder to find.

New York has four stores scheduled to open Friday, November 6.

Here's where you'll find them:

Albany: 131 Colonie Center

131 Colonie Center Buffalo: 4090 Maple Road

4090 Maple Road Newburgh: 39 North Plank Road

39 North Plank Road Scarsdale: 965 Central Park Avenue

READ MORE: Rockefeller Christmas Tree Begins Its Journey to NYC

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Unfortunately, there's no Spirit Christmas in Utica, Rome, or anywhere in the immediate Mohawk Valley.

Albany is probably the closest option for many of us in Central New York.

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What's Inside Spirit Christmas?

These aren't just stores filled with Christmas decorations.

Spirit Christmas is going for a full holiday experience, with interactive displays, larger-than-life decorations, and plenty of things to get you in the Christmas spirit.

One of the attractions is the Candy Cane Express, an interactive Christmas train station where visitors can explore the train and caboose and take pictures. You can even write a letter to Santa and find out if you've made the nice list.