2 Spices Sold in New York May Have Dangerous Chemicals

Check your cabinet. Your spices may contain high levels of lead.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets announced an alert of two contaminated spices.

Badia Ground Ginger, sold in 1.5-ounce clear plastic bottles with black plastic caps.

UPC Code #033844002237 and Lot # 307922

Badia Ground Cinnamon, sold in 2-ounce clear plastic bottles.

UPC Code #033844000158 and Lot #'s 305481 and 309528

Lead Exposure

Exposure to lead may cause health problems particularly in infants, small children, pregnant women, and anyone with underlying kidney disorders.

Both the Ground Ginger and Ground Cinnamon spice are sold at retailers across New York State and online retailers like Amazon.

There have been no reports of anyone getting sick but if you have these spices in your cabinet, you're being advised to avoid using and throw it out.

Badia Lawsuit

Badia was recently sued for alleged undisclosed heavy metals like arsenic, cadmium, and lead. The lawsuit was dismissed several months later.

New York is the first state in the nation to propose action levels for heavy metals in spices.

An interagency collaboration between the Ag Department and the New York State Department of Health’s Bureau of Toxic Substance was formed to determine actionable limits of contaminants commonly found in spices, particularly heavy metals.

