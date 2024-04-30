Speeding Crackdown on 15 Roads, 1 in Central New York

Slow down! Cameras are busting speeders on one highly traveled road in Central New York, and they're back for the week of April 29.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar picks up speeders and captures a photo of the vehicle and license plate. The registered owner will then be mailed either a warning or a violation.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Cameras in CNY

Where are those speed cameras this week? There's one in Onondaga County.

If you drive the speed limit or a little over you won't have to worry about where the cameras are.

Speed Cameras Locations for Week of April 15 in NY

4/29-5/3: I-481 between Exit 1 (Road Cut Road) and Exit 2 (Jamesville Road) in Onondaga County

4/29-5/3: I-87 Northbound in the vicinity of Exit 3 in the Bronx

4/29-5/3: I-87 Southbound in the vicinity of Exit 3 in the Bronx

4/29-5/3: US Route 219 Southbound at Duerr Road Overpass in Erie County

4/29-5/3: NY Route 400 Expy from Union Road to Seneca Street in Erie County

4/29-5/3: US Route 219 over Berg Road in Erie County

4/29-5/3: NY Route 33 Westbound (inbound) over Elm Street in Erie County

4/29-5/3: I-290 over I-990 ramp in Erie County

4/29-5/3: I-87 Northbound over West Mill Brook in Essex County

4/29-5/3: I-390 Northbound between Exits 16 & 15 in Monroe County

4/29-5/3: 908C Loop Parkway/Long Creek in Nassau County

4/29-5/3: I-84 Westbound Between Exit 39 and Exit 32 in Orange County

4/29-5/3: I-88 Eastbound between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine in Schenectady County

4/29-5/3: NY-27 Westbound Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd in Suffolk County

4/29-5/3: PK-908K between Sag & Hospital Road in Suffolk County

4/29-5/3: PK-908J between RMC & Fire Island Inlet in Suffolk County

4/29-5/3: PK-908K between Sag & LI Motor Parkway in Suffolk County

4/29-5/3: I-87 Northbound between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Rte 9 in Warren County

