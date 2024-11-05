There Are More Speed Cameras In Central New York Than Anywhere Else In The State
There are more speed cameras in Central New York than anywhere else in the state.
The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.
How Speed Cameras Work
The radar captures a photo of any speeding vehicle and its license plate. Either a warning or violation will be mailed to the registered owner.
First Violation: $50 fine
Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Speed Cameras Locations November 4 - November 11 in NY
Six of the 24 radars busting speeders on 13 roads in the Empire State this week can be found in Central New York. All of them in Onondaga County for that bridge work being done around I-81 and I-481.
Chautauqua County
I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake in North Harmony
I-86 over Olean Creek in Olean
I-86 over Gile Hollow Road, T. Hinsdale
Essex County
I-87 North & Southbound over West Mill Brook; South of Exit 30
Kings County
NY-27 Prospect Expressway between 5th Avenue & 3rd Avenue
Monroe County
I-490 East & Westbound at Alexancer St
I-390 Southbound between 490 and Chili Ave
Onondaga County
I-81 Over E. Colvin Street Bridge
I-81 Airport Road bridge
I-481 Near Northern interchange with I-81
I-81 Near Spencer Street Bridge
I-690 near bridge over Lodi
I-81 South of I-81 / I-481 split
Orange County
I-84 Eastbound between Exit 1 and Exit 15
US 9W North and Southbound between NY 982E and Angola Rd
Richmond County
I-278 East and Westbound Staten Island Expressway at Manor Road
Warren County
I-87 Southbound between Exit 23 and Exit 22
Bronx
I-95 Bruckner Expressway at Country Club Road
I-95 North & Southbound Cross Bronx Expressway at Jerome Avenue
