29 Locations You’ll Find Speed Cameras in New York Week of May 30

Where are those speed cameras this week in New York?

The radar was installed as part of legislation S.4682-B, signed in September 2022 by Governor Kathy Hochul. Where are these cameras? They move around the state each week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.

Read More: Speed Cameras Coming to NY Roads

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar cameras will pick up any speeders and capture a photo of the vehicle and the license plate. The registered owner will then be mailed either a warning or a violation.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within an 18-month period of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within an 18-month period of the first violation

Speed Cameras Locations for Week of May 30 in NY

Central New York Locations

5/30 - 6/2: NY 5 NY Rte 5/8/12 (N/S Arterial) Bridge over French Rd in Oneida County

5/30 - 6/1: 5S Eastbound Rte 5s, 1/4mile west of Mucky Run Rd. (CR 52) in Herkimer County

5/30 - 5/30: I 690 Bridge over State Fair Blvd, between exit 4 and exit 5 in Onondaga County

5/31 - 5/31: I 81 Between Exit 16 and East Seneca TPKE 173 in Onondaga County

6/1 - 6/1: I 81 Between Exit 16A (Nedrow U-Turn) and Exit 16 (Route 11) in Onondaga County

6/2- 6/2: I 690 Bridge over State Fair Blvd, between exit 4 and exit 5 in Onondaga County

Locations Around NY State

6/2 - 6/2: I-90 WB Ramp to I-87 NB in Albany County

5/31 - 5/31: I 84 EB Between Exit 10 and Exit 52 in Dutchess County

5/31 - 5/31: I 84 WB Between Exit 50 and Exit 52 in Dutchess County

5/31 - 5/31: NY 400 NY Route 400 over Pound Road Bridge, T. Elma in Erie County

6/1 - 6/2: I-390 NB between Exit 8 and 10 in Livingston County

5/30 - 6/2: 390 NB/SB at Martin Rd in Monroe County

5/30 - 6/2: 490 WB at Clinton Ave in Monroe County

5/30 - 6/1: 104 WB at Fetzner Rd in Monroe County

5/30 - 5/30: 104 EB/WB at Basket Rd in Monroe County

5/30 - 5/31: 104 WB from Bay Bridge to I-590 SB in Monroe County

5/30 - 5/31: 590 SB over Ridge Rd in Monroe County

5/30 - 5/30: Parkway-908G EB, Between Shelter Rock and Willis Ave in Nassau County

5/31 - 6/2: I 84 EB between Exit 34 and Exit 36 in Orange County

5/30 - 6/2: I-88 between Exit 17 & 18 in Otsego County

5/30 - 5/30: I-684 SB Area Exit 9 in Putnam County

5/31 - 5/31: I-684 N/B Area Exit 9 in Putnam County

5/31 - 6/2: I 84 E/B Between Exit 65 and Exit 68 in Putnam County

5/30 - 6/2: Various sections along I 495 in Queens

5/30 - 6/2: NY 27 E/B & W/B Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd in Suffolk County

5/31 - 6/2: NY 17 Route 17 between Exit 107 & Exit 112 in Sullivan County

6/2 - 6/2: I-87 NB between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Rte 9 in Warren County

5/31 - 5/31: I-87 SB at Exit 26 over Valley Farm Rd in Warren County

5/30 - 6/1: PK 907W S/B Between Exit 14 and Exit 13 in Westchester County

The cameras will move around the state to different construction zones each week. You can find all the locations at Ny.gov.

