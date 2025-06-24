23 Speed Cameras Watching These 17 New York Roads
It's construction season, and that means the speed cameras are back on New York roads.
23 cameras are busting speeders on 17 roads across the Empire State this week. 2 of those cameras are in Central New York.
The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.
The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones, encouraging drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.
READ MORE: Speed Cameras Coming to New York Roads
How Speed Cameras Work
The cameras capture images of any speeding vehicle, including its license plate. Either a warning or a violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.
First Violation: $50 fine
Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
READ MORE: 70 Speed Cameras Coming to Central New York School Zones
Speed Cameras Locations June 22 - June 28 in NY
Two of the 23 radars busting speeders on 17 roads in the Empire State this week can be found in Central New York. They are all in Onondaga County for the bridge work being done around I-81 and I-481.
Albany County
I-87 northbound at Exit 7
Bronx
I-95 northbound Bruckner Expressway from Calhoun Ave. to Waterbury Ave
Chautauqua
NY-17 at I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake, in North Harmony
Delaware County
Route 17 eastbound 2.6 miles before Exit 87
Erie County
NY Route 400 from Pound Rd to NS RR underpass, in West Seneca
Essex County
I-87 northbound over West Mill Brook
Livingston County
I-390 southbound below Marshall Rd
Monroe County
I-490 eastbound at Douglas/Anthony Bridge over Genesee River
Nassau County
PK-908E Merrick Road to Babylon Tpk.
I-495 eastbound, Exits 48 to 49 - OVERNIGHT
Onondaga County
I-81 South of I-81 / I-481 split
I-81 near South Bay Road Bridge
Orange County
I-84 east & westbound at Exit 28
Rensselaer County
I-90 east & westbound over Van Hoesen Rd
Saratoga County
I-87 southbound between Exit 18 and Exit 17
Schoharie County
I-88 eastbound Richmondville
Suffolk County
I-495 From Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave
Westchester County
I-684 north & southbound between Exit 2 and Exit 3
New Highway Workers Memorial Under Construction at NY State Fairgrounds
Gallery Credit: Tad Pole