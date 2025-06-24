It's construction season, and that means the speed cameras are back on New York roads.

23 cameras are busting speeders on 17 roads across the Empire State this week. 2 of those cameras are in Central New York.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.

The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones, encouraging drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.

How Speed Cameras Work

The cameras capture images of any speeding vehicle, including its license plate. Either a warning or a violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Speed Cameras Locations June 22 - June 28 in NY

Two of the 23 radars busting speeders on 17 roads in the Empire State this week can be found in Central New York. They are all in Onondaga County for the bridge work being done around I-81 and I-481.

Albany County

I-87 northbound at Exit 7

Bronx

I-95 northbound Bruckner Expressway from Calhoun Ave. to Waterbury Ave

Chautauqua

NY-17 at I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake, in North Harmony

Delaware County

Route 17 eastbound 2.6 miles before Exit 87

Erie County

NY Route 400 from Pound Rd to NS RR underpass, in West Seneca

Essex County

I-87 northbound over West Mill Brook

Livingston County

I-390 southbound below Marshall Rd

Monroe County

I-490 eastbound at Douglas/Anthony Bridge over Genesee River

Nassau County

PK-908E Merrick Road to Babylon Tpk.

I-495 eastbound, Exits 48 to 49 - OVERNIGHT

Onondaga County

I-81 South of I-81 / I-481 split

I-81 near South Bay Road Bridge

Orange County

I-84 east & westbound at Exit 28

Rensselaer County

I-90 east & westbound over Van Hoesen Rd

Saratoga County

I-87 southbound between Exit 18 and Exit 17

Schoharie County

I-88 eastbound Richmondville

Suffolk County

I-495 From Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave

Westchester County

I-684 north & southbound between Exit 2 and Exit 3

