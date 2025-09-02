Watch Your Speed: 28 Speed Cameras Active in New York This Week
Summer may be 'unofficially' over as Labor Day has come and gone. But it's not the end of construction season just yet. That means the speed cameras are back on New York roads.
28 cameras are busting speeders on 19 roads across the Empire State this week. 2 of those cameras are in Central New York.
The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.
The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones, encouraging drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.
READ MORE: Speed Cameras Coming to New York Roads
How Speed Cameras Work
The cameras capture images of any speeding vehicle, including its license plate. Either a warning or a violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.
First Violation: $50 fine
Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
READ MORE: 70 Speed Cameras Coming to Central New York School Zones
Speed Cameras Locations August 30 - September 6 in NY
Two of the 28 radars busting speeders on 19 roads in the Empire State this week can be found in Central New York. They are in Onondaga County for the bridge work being done around I-81 and I-481.
Cattaraugus County
I-86 eastbound from Exit 24 to Exit 26, in Allegany
Chautauqua County
NY-17 at I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake, in North Harmony
Dutchess County
I-84 eastbound between Exit 41 and Exit 44
I-84 eastbound between Exit 52 and Exit 58
PK-987G north and southbound between Exit 47 and Tyrell Rd
Erie County
NY-400 from Union Rd. to Seneca St in West Seneca
NY-33 under Fillmore Ave. overpass in Buffalo
NY-400 at Maple Street, in Elma
US-219 over NY Route 179, in Orchard Park
Kings County
I-278 Brooklyn Queens Expressway at Bedford Avenue
Nassau County
PK-908G eastbound Exit 25 to Queens line
Onondaga County
I-690 Near Bridge over Lodi
I-81 near South Bay Road Bridge
Otsego County
I-88 between Exit 11 and Exit 12
I-88 between Exit 18 and Exit 19
Orange County
US 9W north and south between NY 218 and Angola Rd
I-84 east and westbound at Exit 28
I-84 westbound between Exit 15 and Exit 4
Queens County
I-678 Van Wyck Expressway between Jamaica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue
Rensselaer County
I-90 east & westbound over Van Hoesen Rd
Saratoga County
I-87 southbound between Exit 18 and Exit 17
Suffolk County
PK-908J Robert Moses Causeway at Ocean Parkway
Westchester County
I-684 north & southbound between Exit 2 and Exit 3
New Highway Workers Memorial Under Construction at NY State Fairgrounds
Gallery Credit: Tad Pole