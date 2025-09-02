Summer may be 'unofficially' over as Labor Day has come and gone. But it's not the end of construction season just yet. That means the speed cameras are back on New York roads.

28 cameras are busting speeders on 19 roads across the Empire State this week. 2 of those cameras are in Central New York.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.

The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones, encouraging drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.

How Speed Cameras Work

The cameras capture images of any speeding vehicle, including its license plate. Either a warning or a violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Speed Cameras Locations August 30 - September 6 in NY

Two of the 28 radars busting speeders on 19 roads in the Empire State this week can be found in Central New York. They are in Onondaga County for the bridge work being done around I-81 and I-481.

Cattaraugus County

I-86 eastbound from Exit 24 to Exit 26, in Allegany

Chautauqua County

NY-17 at I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake, in North Harmony

Dutchess County

I-84 eastbound between Exit 41 and Exit 44

I-84 eastbound between Exit 52 and Exit 58

PK-987G north and southbound between Exit 47 and Tyrell Rd

Erie County

NY-400 from Union Rd. to Seneca St in West Seneca

NY-33 under Fillmore Ave. overpass in Buffalo

NY-400 at Maple Street, in Elma

US-219 over NY Route 179, in Orchard Park

Kings County

I-278 Brooklyn Queens Expressway at Bedford Avenue

Nassau County

PK-908G eastbound Exit 25 to Queens line

Onondaga County

I-690 Near Bridge over Lodi

I-81 near South Bay Road Bridge

Otsego County

I-88 between Exit 11 and Exit 12

I-88 between Exit 18 and Exit 19

Orange County

US 9W north and south between NY 218 and Angola Rd

I-84 east and westbound at Exit 28

I-84 westbound between Exit 15 and Exit 4

Queens County

I-678 Van Wyck Expressway between Jamaica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue

Rensselaer County

I-90 east & westbound over Van Hoesen Rd

Saratoga County

I-87 southbound between Exit 18 and Exit 17

Suffolk County

PK-908J Robert Moses Causeway at Ocean Parkway

Westchester County

I-684 north & southbound between Exit 2 and Exit 3