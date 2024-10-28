5 of 27 Speed Cameras Are in Central New York

Take your foot off the gas! Five of the 27 cameras busting speeders on 18 roads in the Empire State this week can be found in Central New York.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar captures a photo of any speeding vehicle and its license plate. Either a warning or violation will be mailed to the registered owner.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Speed Cameras Locations October 28 - November 2 in NY

Albany County

I-787 Northbound at Exit 9E

Essex County

I-87 North & Southbound over West Mill Brook; South of Exit 30

Kings County

NY-27 Prospect Expressway between 5th Avenue & 3rd Avenue

Monroe County

I-490 East & Westbound at Alexancer St

Nassau County

I-495 Eastbound, Exit 33 - OVERNIGHT

Onondaga County

I-81 Over E. Colvin Street Bridge

I-81 Near South Bay Road Bridge

I-481 Near Northern interchange with I-81

I-81 near Court Street bridge

I-690 near bridge over Lodi

Orange County

US 9W North and Southbound between NY 982E and Angola Rd

I-84 West & Eastbound between Exit 1 and Exit 15

Queens County

I-495 Long Island Expressway at 208th Street

Schenectady County

I-88 Westbound & Eastbound between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine

Suffolk County

I-495 from Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave

NY-27 Westbound Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd

PK-908J RMC & Great South Bay

Warren County

I-87 Southbound between Exit 23 and Exit 22

Bronx

I-87 Southbound Major Deegan Expressway at Depot Place

I-95 Northbound on Bruckner Expressway at Country Club Road

I-95 North & Southbound Cross Bronx Expressway at Jerome Avenue

