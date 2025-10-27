It may be fall, but construction is still going on across New York roads. That means the speed cameras are still looking for those with a heavy foot.

18 cameras are busting speeders across the Empire State this week. 3 of those cameras are in Central New York.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.

The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones, encouraging drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.

Credit - Think Stock/Canva Credit - Think Stock/Canva loading...

How Speed Cameras Work

The cameras capture images of any speeding vehicle, including its license plate. Either a warning or a violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.

Get our free mobile app

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

school zone speed cameras in syracuse Credit - Garrett Aitken/Think Stock loading...

Speed Cameras Locations October 26 - November 1 in NY

Three of the 18 radars busting speeders in the Empire State this week can be found in Central New York.

Bronx

PK-907H Bronx River Parkway at E.177th Street

Broome County

I-81 bridges over Fuller Road and Castle Creek in Chenango

NY-17 Bridges over Vestal Road and the Susquehanna River in Vestal

Chautauqua County

NY-17 at I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake, in North Harmony

Delaware County

NY-17 over Rt. 17 eastbound

Erie County

NY-400 from Union Rd. to Seneca St in West Seneca

NY-33 over William Gaiter Pkwy, in Buffalo

Nassau County

PK-908G NSP west & eastbound Exit 25

Onondaga County

I-81 near South Bay Road Bridge

I-690 Near Bridge over Lodi

I-81 South of Colvin Street Bridge

Otsego County

I-88 Eastbound Exit 14 in Oneonta

Queens County

I-678 Van Wyck Expressway between Jamaica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue

I-495 Long Island Expressway at Kissena Blvd

PK-908B Jackie Robinson Parkway at Metropolitan Avenue

Suffolk County

PK-908J northbound RMC & Great South Bay

NY-27 eastbound from Waverly Ave to Rt-112