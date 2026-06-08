Construction season is in full swing. That means the speed cameras are out on the roads looking for those with a heavy foot. And they move around the state each week.

34 cameras are busting speeders on 29 roads across the Empire State this week. Three of those cameras are in Central New York.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.

The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones, encouraging drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.

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How Speed Cameras Work

The cameras capture images of any speeding vehicle, including its license plate. Either a warning or a violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.

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First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

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Speed Cameras Locations June 7 - June 13 in NY

Three of the radars busting speeders in the Empire State this week are in Central New York.

Albany County

I-90 eastbound between Exit 4 and Exit 5

Bronx

Bronx River Parkway at 177th Street

I-678 Hutchinson River Expressway at Lafayette Avenue

I-95 Bruckner Expressway at Jarvis Avenue

Cattaraugus County

I-86 from Exit 17 to Exit 16 in Randolph

Delaware County

Rt 17 westbound over County Route 17

Dutchess County

PK-987G southbound between Exit 37B and Exit 25

Erie County

NY Route 33 westbound between Fillmore Ave and E Delavan Ave, in Buffalo

NY Route 33 westbound over Beach Rd in Cheektowaga

I-290 eastbound between NF Blvd and Eggert Rd in Tonawanda

US Route 219 at Rice Hill Rd in Boston

NY Route 400 between Olean Rd and RM -1008 in Aurora

Herkimer County

Rte 5S eastbound over Reese Rd in Frankfort

Kings County

Prospect Expressway at Church Avenue

Monroe County

I-590 southbound on ramp from Monroe Ave

Nassau County

PK-908E Meadowbrook Bascule Bridge

New York

PK-907L FDR Drive at Brooklyn Bridge

Niagara County

LaSalle Expy between I-190 and Williams Rd, in Niagara Falls

LaSalle Expy eastbound over Cayuga Drive, in Niagara Falls

Onondaga County

I-81 south of Colvin Street Bridge

I-690 Crouse Ave Bridge

Orange County

US 9W north and southbound between NY 218 and Angola Rd

Otsego County

I-88 westbound before Exit 17

Putnam County

PK-987G northbound between Exit 25 and Exit 37B

Queens County

I-495 Long Island Expressway at Clearview Expressway

Schoharie County

I-88 eastbound near Exit 23

Steuben County

I-390 in Avoca

US-15 in Erwin

Suffolk County

I-495 LIE From Nassau/ Suffolk Line to Bagatelle Road (Exit 50)

Tioga County

I-86 east & westbound near Exit 64

Warren County

I-87 north & southbound over E. Schroon River Rd