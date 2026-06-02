Construction season is in full swing. That means the speed cameras are out on the roads looking for those with a heavy foot, and a few more have been added this week.

34 cameras are busting speeders on 27 roads across the Empire State this week. Three of those cameras are in Central New York.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.

The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones, encouraging drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.

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How Speed Cameras Work

The cameras capture images of any speeding vehicle, including its license plate. Either a warning or a violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.

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First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

school zone speed cameras in syracuse Credit - Garrett Aitken/Think Stock loading...

Speed Cameras Locations May 31 - June 6 in NY

Three of the radars busting speeders in the Empire State this week are in Central New York.

Albany County

I-90 westbound between Exit 4 and Exit 2

Bronx

Bronx River Parkway at 177th Street

I-95 Bruckner Expressway at Jarvis Avenue

Delaware County

Rt 17 westbound over County Route 17

Dutchess County

PK-987G southbound between Exit 37B and Exit 25

Erie County

NY Route 33 westbound between Fillmore Ave and E Delavan Ave, in Buffalo

I-290 eastbound between Sheridan Dr and Main St, in Amherst

Herkimer County

Rte 5S westbound over Reese Rd in Frankfort

Kings County

Prospect Expressway at Church Avenue

Nassau County

PK-908E Meadowbrook Bascule Bridge

New York

PK-907L Staten Island Expressway at Richmond Avenue

Niagara County

LaSalle Expy between I-190 and Williams Rd, in Niagara Falls

LaSalle Expy eastbound over Cayuga Drive, in Niagara Falls

Onondaga County

I-81 south of Colvin Street Bridge

I-690 Crouse Ave Bridge

Orange County

US 9W north and southbound between NY 218 and Angola Rd

Otsego County

I-88 east & westbound at Exit 19 Worcester

Putnam County

PK-987G northbound between Exit 25 and Exit 37B

Queens County

I-495 Long Island Expressway at Clearview Expressway

Schenectady County

I-88 eastbound over Norfolk Southern Railroad

Schoharie County

I-88 eastbound near Exit 23

Suffolk County

I-495 east & westbound Exit 49-53

NY 27 east & westbound Exits 65 to 66

PK-908E Meadowbrook State Parkway

Tioga County

I-86 westbound near Exit 64

Warren County

I-87 north & southbound over E. Schroon River Rd

Westchester County

PK-987F north & southbound between I-287 and TSP

PK-987G north & southbound between SBP and Exit 4