Speed Camera Alert: 34 Locations Watching New York Drivers
Construction season is in full swing. That means the speed cameras are out on the roads looking for those with a heavy foot, and a few more have been added this week.
34 cameras are busting speeders on 27 roads across the Empire State this week. Three of those cameras are in Central New York.
The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.
The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones, encouraging drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.
READ MORE: Speed Cameras Coming to New York Roads
How Speed Cameras Work
The cameras capture images of any speeding vehicle, including its license plate. Either a warning or a violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.
First Violation: $50 fine
Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
READ MORE: Traffic Nightmare Incoming - CNY Roads Under Construction
Speed Cameras Locations May 31 - June 6 in NY
Three of the radars busting speeders in the Empire State this week are in Central New York.
Albany County
I-90 westbound between Exit 4 and Exit 2
Bronx
Bronx River Parkway at 177th Street
I-95 Bruckner Expressway at Jarvis Avenue
Delaware County
Rt 17 westbound over County Route 17
Dutchess County
PK-987G southbound between Exit 37B and Exit 25
Erie County
NY Route 33 westbound between Fillmore Ave and E Delavan Ave, in Buffalo
I-290 eastbound between Sheridan Dr and Main St, in Amherst
Herkimer County
Rte 5S westbound over Reese Rd in Frankfort
Kings County
Prospect Expressway at Church Avenue
Nassau County
PK-908E Meadowbrook Bascule Bridge
New York
PK-907L Staten Island Expressway at Richmond Avenue
Niagara County
LaSalle Expy between I-190 and Williams Rd, in Niagara Falls
LaSalle Expy eastbound over Cayuga Drive, in Niagara Falls
Onondaga County
I-81 south of Colvin Street Bridge
I-690 Crouse Ave Bridge
Orange County
US 9W north and southbound between NY 218 and Angola Rd
Otsego County
I-88 east & westbound at Exit 19 Worcester
Putnam County
PK-987G northbound between Exit 25 and Exit 37B
Queens County
I-495 Long Island Expressway at Clearview Expressway
Schenectady County
I-88 eastbound over Norfolk Southern Railroad
Schoharie County
I-88 eastbound near Exit 23
Suffolk County
I-495 east & westbound Exit 49-53
NY 27 east & westbound Exits 65 to 66
PK-908E Meadowbrook State Parkway
Tioga County
I-86 westbound near Exit 64
Warren County
I-87 north & southbound over E. Schroon River Rd
Westchester County
PK-987F north & southbound between I-287 and TSP
PK-987G north & southbound between SBP and Exit 4
New Highway Workers Memorial Under Construction at NY State Fairgrounds
Gallery Credit: Tad Pole