18 Roads in New York Where You’ll Find Speed Cameras in May

You better take your foot off the gas in New York. Speed cameras are now on several roads all across the state. And you won't even know you got a ticket until it arrives in the mail.

The radar was installed as part of legislation S.4682-B, signed last September by Governor Kathy Hochul, toll "establish the efficacy of using automatic speed monitoring systems for enforcement."

Speed Cameras Locations in May 2023

Where are these cameras? Here are roads in New York where you'll find speed cameras in the month of May.

NY 5 S Eastbound from Reference Marker 5S-2302-1030 in Herkimer County from 5/1-5/23

NY 5 S Westbound from Reference Marker 5S-2302-1050 in Herkimer County from 5/1-5/23

NY 8 Southbound Between Washington Mills and Chadwick Exits in Oneida County from 5/1 to 5/23

NY 5 Bridge Over Railroad #1 French Road in Oneida County from 5/3 to 5/23

I-86 WB West of Exit 59A Wiliwana in Chemung County on 5/5

on 5/5 I-84 EB at Exit 4 in Orange County from 5/1 to 5/23

from 5/1 to 5/23 PK 987F NB at Hospital Road in Westchester County from 5/4 to 5/23

from 5/4 to 5/23 NY 17 EB Deposit NY in Broome and Delaware County from 5/1 to 5/23

from 5/1 to 5/23 I-390 SB Brooks Ave to Genesee River Bridge in Monroe County from 5/1 to 5/23

from 5/1 to 5/23 NY 390 SB between Ridge and Lexington in Monroe County from 5/1 to 5/23

from 5/1 to 5/23 I-390 NB between Exit 8 and 10 in Livingston County from 5/1 to 5/23

from 5/1 to 5/23 I-390 NB between Exits 10 and 12 in Monroe County from 5/4 to 5/23

from 5/4 to 5/23 I 86 WB Erwin in Steuben County from 5/1 to 5/23

from 5/1 to 5/23 I 81 NB over South Sandy Creek in Jefferson County from 5/1 to 5/23

from 5/1 to 5/23 I 81 SB Exit 11 (Route 13, Cortland) to East River Road Bridge in Cortland County from 5/1 to 5/23

from 5/1 to 5/23 I 481 SB Between Exit 2 (Jamesville Rd) and Exit 1 (E. Brighton Ave.) from 5/1 to 5/23

I 678 N/B from Federal Circle to Atlantic Avenue in Queens County from 5/1 to 5/23

from 5/1 to 5/23 I 678 N/B from Atlantic Avenue to Federal Circle in Queens County from 5/1 to 5/23

from 5/1 to 5/23 PK 907D W/B from 150th Street to 130th Street in Queens County from 5/1 to 5/23

from 5/1 to 5/23 LaSalle Expy EB between I-190 and 73rd St in Niagara County on 5/5

on 5/5 I-90 SB between US Route 62 and LaSalle Expy in Niagara County on 5/5

on 5/5 1-90 NB between US Route 62 and LaSalle Expy in Niagara County on 5/5

on 5/5 PK 908 E Meadowbrook Parkway/Sloop Channel in Nassau County on 5/5

on 5/5 PK 908M EW SSP Between 231 and 5th Avenue in Suffolk County on 5/5

on 5/5 I-290 WB between NY Route 263 and I-990 ramp in Erie County on 5/6

on 5/6 I-290 WB between NY Route 354 and NY Route 263 in Erie County on 5/7

The cameras will move around the state to different construction zones. You can find all the locations at Ny.gov.

How Speed Cameras Work

Radar will pick up any speeders and capture a photo of the vehicle and the license plate. The registered owner will then be mailed either a warning or a violation.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within an 18-month period of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within an 18-month period of the first violation

