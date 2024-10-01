37 cameras are busting speeders on 24 roads in the Empire State this week. One is in Central New York.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar captures a photo of any speeding vehicle and its license plate. Either a warning or violation will be mailed to the registered owner.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Speed Cameras Locations September 30 - October 5 in NY

Chautauqua County

I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake in North Harmony

Cattaraugus County

Interstate 86 over Gile Hollow Road in Hinsdale

Interstate 86 over Olean Creek in Olean

Erie County

Route 33 from William Gaiter Pkwy to Northland Ave in Buffalo

I-290 between Sheridan Dr and Millersport Hwy in Amherst

I-290 at Interstate 990 in Amherst

I-290 between Colvin Blvd. and I-990, in Amherst

US Route 219 over Smoke Creek, at Ridge Road in West Seneca

NY Route 400 over Bowen Rd in Elma

Essex County

I-87 North & Southbound over West Mill Brook; South of Exit 30

Jefferson County

I-81 Bridge Over South Sandy Creek

Monroe County

I-490 East & Westbound at Alexancer St

Nassau County

I-495 Eastbound & Westbound Exit 37 to Exit 48

PK-908G Exits 27 - 26, Westbound - OVERNIGHT

Niagara County

I-190 between Porter and Packard Roads in Niagara

Onondaga County

I-81 Over E. Colvin Street Bridge

Orange County

US 9W North and Southbound between NY 982E and Angola Rd

Queens

I-495 Westbound Long Island Expressway at Main Street

Richmond County

I-278 West and Eastbound Staten Island Expressway at Manor Road

Schenectady County

I-88 Westbound & Eastbound between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine

Steuben County

NY-17 in Corning

Suffolk County

I-495 from Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave

NY-27 Westbound Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd

PK-908J Northbound RMC & State Boat Channel

Warren County

I-87 North and Southbound between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Route 9

Bronx

I-87 North and Southbound Major Deegan Expressway at 230th street

I-95 Northbound Bruckner Expressway from Country Club Road

I-95 North & Southbound Cross Bronx Expressway at Jerome Avenue

