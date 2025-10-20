Watch Your Speed: 14 Cameras Active On New York Roads
It may be fall, but construction is still going on across New York roads. That means the speed cameras are still looking for those with a heavy foot.
14 cameras are busting speeders across the Empire State this week. 3 of those cameras are in Central New York.
The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.
The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones, encouraging drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.
How Speed Cameras Work
The cameras capture images of any speeding vehicle, including its license plate. Either a warning or a violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.
First Violation: $50 fine
Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Speed Cameras Locations October 19 - October 25 in NY
Three of the 14 radars busting speeders in the Empire State this week can be found in Central New York.
Bronx
PK-907H Bronx River Parkway at E.177th Street
Chautauqua County
NY-17 at I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake, in North Harmony
Erie County
NY-400 from Union Rd. to Seneca St in West Seneca
Onondaga County
I-81 near South Bay Road Bridge
I-690 Near Bridge over Lodi
I-81 South of Colvin Street Bridge
Orange County
US 9W north and south between NY 218 and Angola Rd
Queens County
I-678 Van Wyck Expressway between Jamaica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue
I-495 Long Island Expressway at Kissena Blvd
PK-908B Jackie Robinson Parkway at Metropolitan Avenue
Suffolk County
PK-908J northbound RMC & Great South Bay
Westchester County
IN-684 north and southbound between Exit 2 and Exit 3
