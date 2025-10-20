It may be fall, but construction is still going on across New York roads. That means the speed cameras are still looking for those with a heavy foot.

14 cameras are busting speeders across the Empire State this week. 3 of those cameras are in Central New York.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.

The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones, encouraging drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.

How Speed Cameras Work

The cameras capture images of any speeding vehicle, including its license plate. Either a warning or a violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Speed Cameras Locations October 19 - October 25 in NY

Three of the 14 radars busting speeders in the Empire State this week can be found in Central New York.

Bronx

PK-907H Bronx River Parkway at E.177th Street

Chautauqua County

NY-17 at I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake, in North Harmony

Erie County

NY-400 from Union Rd. to Seneca St in West Seneca

Onondaga County

I-81 near South Bay Road Bridge

I-690 Near Bridge over Lodi

I-81 South of Colvin Street Bridge

Orange County

US 9W north and south between NY 218 and Angola Rd

Queens County

I-678 Van Wyck Expressway between Jamaica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue

I-495 Long Island Expressway at Kissena Blvd

PK-908B Jackie Robinson Parkway at Metropolitan Avenue

Suffolk County

PK-908J northbound RMC & Great South Bay

Westchester County

IN-684 north and southbound between Exit 2 and Exit 3