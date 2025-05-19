It's officially construction season and that means the speed cameras are back on New York roads.

32 cameras are busting speeders on 22 roads across the Empire State this week. 5 of those cameras are in Central New York.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.

The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.

How Speed Cameras Work

The cameras take a picture of any speeding vehicle and its license plate. Either a warning or violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Speed Cameras Locations May 18 - May 24 in NY

Five of the 32 radars busting speeders on 22 roads in the Empire State this week can be found in Central New York. They are all in Onondaga County for that bridge work being done around I-81 and I-481.

Albany County

I-87 northbound at Exit 7ar

Bronx

Bronx River Parkway between 177th Street and Boston Road

Cattaraugus County

I-86 between Exits 26 & 27, in town of Hinsdale

Chautauqua County

NY-17 Interstate 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake, North Harmony

NY-17 Interstate 86 from Dry Brook Rd to US Route 62, Poland

Erie County

I-990 from North French Rd to Millersport Hwy, Amherst

Essex County

I-87 northbound over West Mill Brook

Kings County

I-278 Brooklyn Queens Expressway at Bedford Avenue

NY-27 Prospect Expressway 8 Ave - 7 Ave

Livingston County

I-390 Northbound under Marshall Rd, Avon

Nassau County

PK-908G Plainvie Rd and Sunnyside Blvd

NY-135 at Powell Ave Exit and Entrance ramps

Onondaga County

I-81 South of I-81 / I-481 split

I-81 near South Bay Road Bridge

I-481 Near Northern interchange with I-81

I-481 Exit 3E to Exit 5W

NY-695 northbound

Orange County

US 9W north/south between NY 218 and Angola Rd

I-84 East & Westbound at Exit 28

Queens

I-678 Van Wyck Expressway between Jamaica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue

Rensselaer County

I-90 east & westbound over Van Hoesen Rd

Suffolk County

I-495 From Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave

NY-27 east & westbound Rte 27 Between Robert Mosses Cswy & 5th Ave

I-495 westbound LIE at Washington Ave

PK-908K Ramps from East & Westbound SSP (Exit 41A) to Northbound SGSP @ Exit S3

Westchester County

I-684 north & southbound between Exit 2 and Exit 3

