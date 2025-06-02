It's construction season, and that means the speed cameras are back on New York roads.

33 cameras are busting speeders on 23 roads across the Empire State this week. 3 of those cameras are in Central New York.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.

The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones, encouraging drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.

How Speed Cameras Work

The cameras capture images of any speeding vehicle, including its license plate. Either a warning or a violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Speed Cameras Locations June 1 - June 6 in NY

Three of the 33 radars busting speeders on 23 roads in the Empire State this week can be found in Central New York. They are all in Onondaga County for the bridge work being done around I-81 and I-481.

Albany County

I-87 northbound at Exit 7

Bronx

Bronx River Parkway between 177th Street and Boston Road

Delaware County

Route 17 eastbound 2.6 miles before Exit 87

Erie County

US Route 219 at Shero Road in Boston

Essex County

I-87 northbound over West Mill Brook

Kings County

I-278 Brooklyn Queens Expressway at Bedford Avenue

NY-27 Prospect Expressway 8 Ave - 7 Ave

Monroe County

I-404 east & westbound

Nassau County

I-495 eastbound Exits 48 to 49 - OVERNIGHT

New York

PK-907V Henry Hudson Parkway W. 98th Street

Niagara County

State Route 951A LaSalle Expressway eastbound over Cayuga Road in Niagara Falls

Onondaga County

I-81 airport road bridge

I-81 South of I-81 / I-481 split

I-81 near South Bay Road Bridge

Orange County

US 9W north/south between NY 218 and Angola Rd

I-84 east & westbound at Exit 28

I-84 westbound between Exit 15 and Exit 4

Queens

I-678 Van Wyck Expressway between Jamaica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue

Rensselaer County

I-90 east & westbound over Van Hoesen Rd

Saratoga County

I-87 southbound between Exit 18 and Exit 17

Suffolk County

I-495 From Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave

NY-27 west & eastbound between Robert Mosses Cswy & 5th Ave

PK-908K NY 25A to NY 25 southbound

PK-908M Ramps from east & westbound SSP (Exit 41A) to northbound SGSP @ Exit S3

Warren County

I-87 southbound between Exit 19 and Exit 18

Westchester County

I-684 north & southbound between Exit 2 and Exit 3

