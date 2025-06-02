New York’s Speed Cameras Have Moved — Here’s Where They Are Now
It's construction season, and that means the speed cameras are back on New York roads.
33 cameras are busting speeders on 23 roads across the Empire State this week. 3 of those cameras are in Central New York.
The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.
The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones, encouraging drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.
READ MORE: Speed Cameras Coming to New York Roads
How Speed Cameras Work
The cameras capture images of any speeding vehicle, including its license plate. Either a warning or a violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.
First Violation: $50 fine
Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
READ MORE: 70 Speed Cameras Coming to Central New York School Zones
Speed Cameras Locations June 1 - June 6 in NY
Three of the 33 radars busting speeders on 23 roads in the Empire State this week can be found in Central New York. They are all in Onondaga County for the bridge work being done around I-81 and I-481.
Albany County
I-87 northbound at Exit 7
Bronx
Bronx River Parkway between 177th Street and Boston Road
Delaware County
Route 17 eastbound 2.6 miles before Exit 87
Erie County
US Route 219 at Shero Road in Boston
Essex County
I-87 northbound over West Mill Brook
Kings County
I-278 Brooklyn Queens Expressway at Bedford Avenue
NY-27 Prospect Expressway 8 Ave - 7 Ave
Monroe County
I-404 east & westbound
Nassau County
I-495 eastbound Exits 48 to 49 - OVERNIGHT
New York
PK-907V Henry Hudson Parkway W. 98th Street
Niagara County
State Route 951A LaSalle Expressway eastbound over Cayuga Road in Niagara Falls
Onondaga County
I-81 airport road bridge
I-81 South of I-81 / I-481 split
I-81 near South Bay Road Bridge
Orange County
US 9W north/south between NY 218 and Angola Rd
I-84 east & westbound at Exit 28
I-84 westbound between Exit 15 and Exit 4
Queens
I-678 Van Wyck Expressway between Jamaica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue
Rensselaer County
I-90 east & westbound over Van Hoesen Rd
Saratoga County
I-87 southbound between Exit 18 and Exit 17
Suffolk County
I-495 From Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave
NY-27 west & eastbound between Robert Mosses Cswy & 5th Ave
PK-908K NY 25A to NY 25 southbound
PK-908M Ramps from east & westbound SSP (Exit 41A) to northbound SGSP @ Exit S3
Warren County
I-87 southbound between Exit 19 and Exit 18
Westchester County
I-684 north & southbound between Exit 2 and Exit 3
New Highway Workers Memorial Under Construction at NY State Fairgrounds
Gallery Credit: Tad Pole