4 New Speed Camera Locations in Central New York This Week
Speed cameras are on roads all across New York State and you won't even know you got a ticket until it arrives in the mail. Several have been added in Central New York this week.
The radar was installed as part of legislation S.4682-B, signed last September by Governor Kathy Hochul. Where are these cameras? They keep moving around the state each week.
How Speed Cameras Work
Radar will pick up any speeders and capture a photo of the vehicle and the license plate. The registered owner will then be mailed either a warning or a violation.
First Violation: $50 fine
Second Violation: $75 fine if within an 18-month period of the first violation
Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within an 18-month period of the first violation
Speed Cameras Locations in May 2023
The speed camera radar has been added to a number of new roads in Central New York this week.
Oneida County
- 5/8 to 5/12 - NY Route 5/8/12 (N/S Arterial) Bridge over French Road
- 5/3 to 5/23 - NY 5 Bridge Over Railroad #1 French Road
- 5/9 - NY 49 Westbound lane
- 5/1 to 5/23 - NY 8 Southbound Between Washington Mills and Chadwick Exits
Herkimer County
- 5/8 to 5/12 - 5S westbound near Dyke Raod W. Schuyler Exit
- 5/1 to 5/23 - NY 5 S Eastbound from Reference Marker 5S-2302-1030
- 5/1 to 5/23 - NY 5 S Westbound from Reference Marker 5S-2302-1050
Onondaga County
- May 8 to May 12 - I690 Bridge over State Fair Blvd, between Exit 4 and Exit 5
May Radar Across New York
Speed cameras can also be found on the following roads across the state for most of the month of May.
- I-84 EB at Exit 4 in Orange County from 5/1 to 5/23
- PK 987F NB at Hospital Road in Westchester County from 5/4 to 5/23
- NY 17 EB Deposit NY in Broome and Delaware County from 5/1 to 5/23
- I-390 SB Brooks Ave to Genesee River Bridge in Monroe County from 5/1 to 5/23
- NY 390 SB between Ridge and Lexington in Monroe County from 5/1 to 5/23
- I-390 NB between Exit 8 and 10 in Livingston County from 5/1 to 5/23
- I-390 NB between Exits 10 and 12 in Monroe County from 5/4 to 5/23
- I 86 WB Erwin in Steuben County from 5/1 to 5/23
- I 81 NB over South Sandy Creek in Jefferson County from 5/1 to 5/23
- I 81 SB Exit 11 (Route 13, Cortland) to East River Road Bridge in Cortland County from 5/1 to 5/23
- I 481 SB Between Exit 2 (Jamesville Rd) and Exit 1 (E. Brighton Ave.) from 5/1 to 5/23
- I 678 N/B from Federal Circle to Atlantic Avenue in Queens County from 5/1 to 5/23
- I 678 N/B from Atlantic Avenue to Federal Circle in Queens County from 5/1 to 5/23
- PK 907D W/B from 150th Street to 130th Street in Queens County from 5/1 to 5/23
The cameras will move around the state to different construction zones. You can find all the locations at Ny.gov.