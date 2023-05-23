Where You’ll Find 27 Speed Cameras This Week in New York

Where are those speed cameras this week in New York?

The radar was installed as part of legislation S.4682-B, signed in September 2022 by Governor Kathy Hochul. Where are these cameras? They move around the state each week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.

Read More: Speed Cameras Coming to NY Roads

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar cameras will pick up any speeders and capture a photo of the vehicle and the license plate. The registered owner will then be mailed either a warning or a violation.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within an 18-month period of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within an 18-month period of the first violation

Speed Cameras Locations for Week of May 22 in NY

5/22 - 5/26: NY 5 NY Rte 5/8/12 (N/S Arterial) Bridge over French Rd in Oneida County

5/22 - 5/23: I-81 Between Exit 15 (Lafayette) and Onondaga/Cortland County Line in Onondaga County

5/24 - 5/24: I-81 Between NY 173 and Exit 16 ( NY 11, Nedrow )in Onondaga County

5/25 - 5/25: I-81 Between Exit 15 (Lafayette) and Truck Weight Station in Onondaga County

5/22 - 5/26: I-88 I88 between Exit 17 & 18 in Otsego County

5/22 - 5/24: I-87 I-87 NB between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Rte 9 in Warren County

5/23 - 5/25: I-87 I-87 SB at Exit 26 over Valley Farm Rd in Warren County

5/22 - 5/26: I-88 EB just west of Exit 23 off-ramp in Schoharie County

4/18 - 6/30: I-390 390 NB between Exit 8 and 10 in Livingston County

5/22 - 5/24: NY 104 104 WB between Bay Rd and Culver Rd in Monroe County

5/24 - 5/26: NY 104 104 EB between Culver Rd to Bay Rd in Monroe County

5/22 - 5/26: NY 400 NY Route 400 between Maple Road and Girdle Rd, T. Elma in Erie County

5/23 - 5/23: NY 400 NY Route 400 in the vicinity of US Route 20A Exit, Town of Aurora in Erie County

5/24 - 5/24: US 219 US Route 219 in the vicinity of US Route 20, Town of Orchard Park in Erie County

5/25 - 5/25: NY 400 NY Route 400 over Pound Road Bridge, T. Elma in Erie County

5/22 - 5/26: NY 17 Route 17 between Exit 107 & Exit 112 in Sullivan County

5/23 - 5/23: Parkway 987G S/B Between Exit 8 and Exit 11 in Westchester County

5/23 - 5/24: I-684 N/B Exit 7 to Putnam County Line in Westchester County

5/23 - 5/24: NY 27 E/B & W/B Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd in Suffolk County

5/23 - 5/23: I-495 Between exits 67 and 68 in Suffolk County

5/25 - 5/25: I-81 between on/off ramps to Exit 13 ( NY 281, Preble) in Cortland County

5/25 - 5/25: NY 17 I-86 WB 3/4ths of a mile West of Exit 42 BIN 1011251 230032 in Steuben County

5/22 - 5/25: Parkway 907W S/B Between Exit 14 and Exit 13 in Westchester County

5/22 - 5/25: I-678 N/B from Mt. Hebron Cemetary to 37th Avenue in Queens

5/22 - 5/25: I-678 S/B from 37th Avenue to Mt. Hebron Cemetary in Queens

5/22 - 5/25: I-278 From Barretto Street East 140th Street in Bronx

5/22 - 5/25: I-278 From East 140th Street to Barretto Street in Bronx

The cameras will move around the state to different construction zones each week. You can find all the locations at Ny.gov.

