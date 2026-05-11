2 of the 34 Speed Cameras Can be Found in Central New York
Construction season is in full swing. That means the speed cameras are out on the roads looking for those with a heavy foot, and a few more have been added this week.
34 cameras are busting speeders on 25 roads across the Empire State this week. Three of those cameras are in Central New York.
The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.
The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones, encouraging drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.
READ MORE: Speed Cameras Coming to New York Roads
How Speed Cameras Work
The cameras capture images of any speeding vehicle, including its license plate. Either a warning or a violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.
First Violation: $50 fine
Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
READ MORE: Traffic Nightmare Incoming - CNY Roads Under Construction
Speed Cameras Locations May10 - May 16 in NY
Two of the radars busting speeders in the Empire State this week are in Central New York.
Albany County
I-787 north & southbound at Exit 8
Bronx
Bronx River Parkway at 177th Street
I-95 Bruckner Expressway at Jarvis Avenue
Broome County
Rt. 17 east & westbound at Exit 83
Chautauqua County
NY-17 Interstate 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake
Dutchess County
PK-987G southbound between Exit 37B and Exit 25
Erie County
NY-400 northbound at Birchwood Dr, in West Seneca
Essex County
I-87 south & northbound over E. Schroon River Rd
Herkimer County
Rte 5S westbound over Reese Rd in Frankfort
Kings County
Prospect Expressway at Church Avenue
Monroe County
I-390 north & southbound in area of Exit 17
Nassau County
PK-908E Meadowbrook bascule bridge
New York
PK-907L north & southbound FDR Drive at 34th Street
Onondaga County
I-81 south of Colvin Street Bridge
Orange County
US 9W north and southbound between NY 218 and Angola Rd
Otsego County
I-88 east & westbound at Exit 19 Worcester
Putnam County
PK-987G northbound between Exit 25 and Exit 37B
Queens County
I-495 Long Island Expressway at Clearview Expressway
I-278 Brooklyn Queens Expressway between 45th Street and 50th Street
Richmond County
PK-909C Korean War Veterans Parkway at Huguenot Avenue
Schoharie County
I-88 westbound 1 mile before Exit 21
Steuben County
US-15 in Lindley
Suffolk County
I-495 east & westbound Exit 49-53
NY 27 east & westbound Exits 65 to 66
Sullivan County
NY-17 Queen Mountain Road over Rte. 17WB
New Highway Workers Memorial Under Construction at NY State Fairgrounds
Gallery Credit: Tad Pole