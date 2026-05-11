Construction season is in full swing. That means the speed cameras are out on the roads looking for those with a heavy foot, and a few more have been added this week.

34 cameras are busting speeders on 25 roads across the Empire State this week. Three of those cameras are in Central New York.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.

The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones, encouraging drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.

Credit - Think Stock/Canva Credit - Think Stock/Canva loading...

How Speed Cameras Work

The cameras capture images of any speeding vehicle, including its license plate. Either a warning or a violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.

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First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

school zone speed cameras in syracuse Credit - Garrett Aitken/Think Stock loading...

Speed Cameras Locations May10 - May 16 in NY

Two of the radars busting speeders in the Empire State this week are in Central New York.

Albany County

I-787 north & southbound at Exit 8

Bronx

Bronx River Parkway at 177th Street

I-95 Bruckner Expressway at Jarvis Avenue

Broome County

Rt. 17 east & westbound at Exit 83

Chautauqua County

NY-17 Interstate 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake

Dutchess County

PK-987G southbound between Exit 37B and Exit 25

Erie County

NY-400 northbound at Birchwood Dr, in West Seneca

Essex County

I-87 south & northbound over E. Schroon River Rd

Herkimer County

Rte 5S westbound over Reese Rd in Frankfort

Kings County

Prospect Expressway at Church Avenue

Monroe County

I-390 north & southbound in area of Exit 17

Nassau County

PK-908E Meadowbrook bascule bridge

New York

PK-907L north & southbound FDR Drive at 34th Street

Onondaga County

I-81 south of Colvin Street Bridge

Orange County

US 9W north and southbound between NY 218 and Angola Rd

Otsego County

I-88 east & westbound at Exit 19 Worcester

Putnam County

PK-987G northbound between Exit 25 and Exit 37B

Queens County

I-495 Long Island Expressway at Clearview Expressway

I-278 Brooklyn Queens Expressway between 45th Street and 50th Street

Richmond County

PK-909C Korean War Veterans Parkway at Huguenot Avenue

Schoharie County

I-88 westbound 1 mile before Exit 21

Steuben County

US-15 in Lindley

Suffolk County

I-495 east & westbound Exit 49-53

NY 27 east & westbound Exits 65 to 66

Sullivan County

NY-17 Queen Mountain Road over Rte. 17WB