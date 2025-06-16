21 New York Roads Where You’ll Find Speed Cameras
It's construction season, and that means the speed cameras are back on New York roads.
28 cameras are busting speeders on 21 roads across the Empire State this week. 2 of those cameras are in Central New York.
The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.
The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones, encouraging drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.
How Speed Cameras Work
The cameras capture images of any speeding vehicle, including its license plate. Either a warning or a violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.
First Violation: $50 fine
Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Speed Cameras Locations June 15 - June 21 in NY
Two of the 28 radars busting speeders on 21 roads in the Empire State this week can be found in Central New York. They are all in Onondaga County for the bridge work being done around I-81 and I-481.
Albany County
I-87 northbound at Exit 7
Bronx
I-95 northbound Bruckner Expressway from Calhoun Ave. to Waterbury Ave
PK-907H Bronx River Parkway between 177th Street and Boston Road
Chautauqua
NY-17 at I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake, in North Harmony
Delaware County
Route 17 eastbound 2.6 miles before Exit 87
Dutchess County
I-84 eastbound between Exit 41 and Exit 44
Erie County
I-290 at Two Mile Creek Road overpass, in Tonawanda
US-219 southbound at Shero Road, in Boston
Essex County
I-87 northbound over West Mill Brook
Kings County
I-278 Brooklyn Queens Expressway at Bedford Avenue
Livingston County
I-390 southbound below Marshall Rd
Monroe County
I-490 eastbound at Douglas/Anthony Bridge over Genesee River
Onondaga County
I-81 South of I-81 / I-481 split
I-81 near South Bay Road Bridge
Orange County
US 9W north/south between NY 218 and Angola Rd
I-84 east & westbound at Exit 28
I-84 westbound between Exit 15 and Exit 4
Queens
I-678 Van Wyck Expressway between Jamaica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue
Rensselaer County
I-90 east & westbound over Van Hoesen Rd
Saratoga County
I-87 southbound between Exit 18 and Exit 17
Schoharie County
I-88 eastbound Richmondville
Suffolk County
I-495 From Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave
Warren County
I-87 southbound between Exit 19 and Exit 18
Westchester County
I-684 north & southbound between Exit 2 and Exit 3
