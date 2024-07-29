Where Are 22 Speed Cameras in New York This Week
22 cameras are busting speeders on several roads in the Empire State this week, one in Central New York.
The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.
READ MORE: Speed Cameras Coming to New York Roads
How Speed Cameras Work
The radar captures a photo of any speeding vehicle and its license plate. Either a warning or violation will be mailed to the registered owner.
First Violation: $50 fine
Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
READ MORE: 70 Speed Cameras Coming to Central New York School Zones
Speed Cameras Locations July 29 - August 2 in NY
Albany County
I-90 Westbound between Exit 6A and Exit 5A
Chautauqua
I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake in North Harmony
Erie County
NY Route 33 at NY 198 in Buffalo
NY Route 33 at Grider Street in Buffalo
NY Route 400 between I-90 and Union Road in West Seneca
NY Route 198 between Parkside Ave and NY Route 33 in Buffalo
Essex County
I-87 Northbound & Southbound over West Mill Brook; South of Exit 30
Jefferson County
I-81 bridge over South Sandy Creek
Nassau County
I-495 Eastbound Exit 37 to Exit 44
Onondaga County
I-481 between Exits 1 (Rock Cut Road) and Exit 2 (Jamesville Road)
Queens
I-678 Northbound & Southbound on Van Wyck Expressway between Jamaica & Atlantic Avenue
Schenectady County
I-88 West & Eastbound between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine
Steuben County
NY 17 17-6404-4211 to 4144 in Avoca
Suffolk County
NY-27 Westbound Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd
I-495 from Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave
I-495 Eastbound mainline Exit 59 to 60
Warren County
I-87 Southbound between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Rte 9
Westchester County
PK-907W Southbound between Exit 14 and Exit 13
Bronx
I-87 North & Southbound Major Deegan Expressway at W. 230th Street
I-87 North & Southbound Major Deegan Expressway at W. 233rd Street
I-95 Southbound on Bruckner Expressway at Westchester Avenue
I-95 Northbound on Bruckner Expressway between Country Club Road & Pelham Parkway
New Highway Workers Memorial Under Construction at NY State Fairgrounds
Gallery Credit: Tad Pole
New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Wild Rome Crash Throws Telephone Pole 100 Feet, Landing Inches From Boy's Bedroom
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams