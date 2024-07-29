Where Are 22 Speed Cameras in New York This Week

22 cameras are busting speeders on several roads in the Empire State this week, one in Central New York.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.

speed camera locations in New York for week of July 22 Credit - Think Stock/Canva loading...

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar captures a photo of any speeding vehicle and its license plate. Either a warning or violation will be mailed to the registered owner.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

school zone speed cameras in syracuse Credit - Garrett Aitken/Think Stock loading...

Speed Cameras Locations July 29 - August 2 in NY

Albany County

I-90 Westbound between Exit 6A and Exit 5A

Chautauqua

I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake in North Harmony

Erie County

NY Route 33 at NY 198 in Buffalo

NY Route 33 at Grider Street in Buffalo

NY Route 400 between I-90 and Union Road in West Seneca

NY Route 198 between Parkside Ave and NY Route 33 in Buffalo

Essex County

I-87 Northbound & Southbound over West Mill Brook; South of Exit 30

Jefferson County

I-81 bridge over South Sandy Creek

Nassau County

I-495 Eastbound Exit 37 to Exit 44

Onondaga County

I-481 between Exits 1 (Rock Cut Road) and Exit 2 (Jamesville Road)

Queens

I-678 Northbound & Southbound on Van Wyck Expressway between Jamaica & Atlantic Avenue

Schenectady County

I-88 West & Eastbound between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine

Steuben County

NY 17 17-6404-4211 to 4144 in Avoca

Suffolk County

NY-27 Westbound Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd

I-495 from Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave

I-495 Eastbound mainline Exit 59 to 60

Warren County

I-87 Southbound between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Rte 9

Westchester County

PK-907W Southbound between Exit 14 and Exit 13

Bronx

I-87 North & Southbound Major Deegan Expressway at W. 230th Street

I-87 North & Southbound Major Deegan Expressway at W. 233rd Street

I-95 Southbound on Bruckner Expressway at Westchester Avenue

I-95 Northbound on Bruckner Expressway between Country Club Road & Pelham Parkway

Get our free mobile app

New Highway Workers Memorial Under Construction at NY State Fairgrounds memorial to New York highway workers killed in the line of duty Gallery Credit: Tad Pole

New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans New York State Police rescue more than humans. They help save defenseless animals too. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams