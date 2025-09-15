It may be getting closer to fall, but construction is still going on across New York roads. That means the speed cameras are still looking for those with a heavy foot.

25 cameras are busting speeders across the Empire State this week. 4 of those cameras are in Central New York - two in Onondaga County and one in Oneida and Herkimer Counties.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.

The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones, encouraging drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.

How Speed Cameras Work

The cameras capture images of any speeding vehicle, including its license plate. Either a warning or a violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Speed Cameras Locations September 14 30 - September 20 in NY

Four of the 25 radars busting speeders in the Empire State this week can be found in Central New York. They are in Onondaga, Herkimer and Oneida Counties.

Chautauqua County

NY-17 at I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake, in North Harmony

Dutchess County

I-84 eastbound between Exit 41 and Exit 44

I-84 eastbound between Exit 52 and Exit 58

PK-987G north and southbound between Exit 47 and Tyrell Rd

Erie County

NY-400 from Union Rd. to Seneca St in West Seneca

Herkimer County

NY-5S westbound passing lane at Higby Rd bridge

Monroe County

I-490 Over Genesee River

Nassau County

PK-908G eastbound Exit 25 to Queens line

Oneida County

NY-49 westbound over South Service Road

Onondaga County

I-81 near South Bay Road Bridge

I-81 D265478 - Pre-phase 1B: TCB Relocation

Orange County

US 9W north and south between NY 218 and Angola Rd

I-84 east and westbound at Exit 28

I-84 westbound between Exit 15 and Exit 4

Queens County

I-678 Van Wyck Expressway between Jamaica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue

I-495 Long Island Expressway at Kissena Blvd

Rensselaer County

I-90 east & westbound over Van Hoesen Rd

Saratoga County

I-87 southbound between Exit 18 and Exit 17

Suffolk County

PK-908J north and southbound from NY 27 to NY 27A

PK-908M between Exit 41 and Brentwood Rd