If you're hitting the road this week, you might want to ease up on that gas pedal.

New York's work-zone speed cameras are moving to new locations, and there are several spots in Central New York where you could see one.

You'll see radar in 27 locations across New York, including two in Oneida County, one in Herkimer, and four in Onondaga County for August 16 through August 22.

Speed Cameras Are Watching in Work Zones

The Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program is designed to slow drivers down and protect highway workers. The cameras are deployed in active construction zones and can capture vehicles traveling above the posted work-zone speed limit.

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If you're caught, a notice can show up in the mail. The first violation carries a $50 fine, a second violation within 18 months is $75, and a third or subsequent violation within 18 months is $100.

Credit - Stacey McAdams/TSM Credit - Stacey McAdams/TSM

Speed Camera Locations August 16 - August 22

Oneida County

Route 26/49 over Martin Street in Rome

Route 12 under Trenton Road in Deerfield

Herkimer County

Route 5 westbound in Herkimer, east of West German Street

Onondaga County

I-481 south of the I-81/I-481 split

I-81 between Exit 18 and Exit 23 near Court Street

I-690 at the Crouse Avenue Bridge

I-81 south of the Colvin Street Bridge

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Albany County

Route 7 on the Collar City Bridge, eastbound and westbound over the Hudson River

Bronx County

Bronx River Parkway at 177th Street

Chautauqua County

I-86 bridge over Chautauqua Lake in North Harmony

I-86 westbound over Cassadaga Creek in Ellicott

Dutchess County

Taconic State Parkway southbound between Exit 37B and Exit 25

Erie County

U.S. Route 219 from NY Route 39 to Genesee Road in the Town of Concord

NY Route 400 northbound between Olean Road and U.S. 20A in the Town of Aurora

Kings County

Prospect Expressway at Church Avenue

Livingston County

I-390 northbound and southbound between the Steuben County line and Exit 6

Monroe County

Browncroft Boulevard eastbound and westbound between I-590 and Blossom Road

Nassau County

Meadowbrook State Parkway in the Town of Hempstead

Loop Parkway in the Town of Hempstead

Niagara County

LaSalle Expressway eastbound over Cayuga Drive in Niagara Falls

Putnam County

Taconic State Parkway northbound between Exit 25 and Exit 37B

Queens County

I-495 at 164th Street

I-495 at Francis Lewis Boulevard

Suffolk County

I-495 westbound between Exit 49 and Exit 53

Warren County

I-87 northbound over East Schroon River Road

I-87 southbound over East Schroon River Road

Slow Down and Save Yourself the Ticket

The easiest way to avoid a work-zone speeding ticket is pretty simple: slow down.

Whether you're heading to work, taking a weekend road trip, or just passing through a construction zone, keep an eye out for those reduced speed limits.

Those orange barrels aren't just there to slow traffic down. People are working behind them.