27 New York Roads Have Speed Cameras—7 Are Watching CNY
If you're hitting the road this week, you might want to ease up on that gas pedal.
New York's work-zone speed cameras are moving to new locations, and there are several spots in Central New York where you could see one.
You'll see radar in 27 locations across New York, including two in Oneida County, one in Herkimer, and four in Onondaga County for August 16 through August 22.
Speed Cameras Are Watching in Work Zones
The Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program is designed to slow drivers down and protect highway workers. The cameras are deployed in active construction zones and can capture vehicles traveling above the posted work-zone speed limit.
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If you're caught, a notice can show up in the mail. The first violation carries a $50 fine, a second violation within 18 months is $75, and a third or subsequent violation within 18 months is $100.
Speed Camera Locations August 16 - August 22
Oneida County
Route 26/49 over Martin Street in Rome
Route 12 under Trenton Road in Deerfield
Herkimer County
Route 5 westbound in Herkimer, east of West German Street
Onondaga County
I-481 south of the I-81/I-481 split
I-81 between Exit 18 and Exit 23 near Court Street
I-690 at the Crouse Avenue Bridge
I-81 south of the Colvin Street Bridge
Albany County
Route 7 on the Collar City Bridge, eastbound and westbound over the Hudson River
Bronx County
Bronx River Parkway at 177th Street
Chautauqua County
I-86 bridge over Chautauqua Lake in North Harmony
I-86 westbound over Cassadaga Creek in Ellicott
Dutchess County
Taconic State Parkway southbound between Exit 37B and Exit 25
Erie County
U.S. Route 219 from NY Route 39 to Genesee Road in the Town of Concord
NY Route 400 northbound between Olean Road and U.S. 20A in the Town of Aurora
Kings County
Prospect Expressway at Church Avenue
Livingston County
I-390 northbound and southbound between the Steuben County line and Exit 6
Monroe County
Browncroft Boulevard eastbound and westbound between I-590 and Blossom Road
Nassau County
Meadowbrook State Parkway in the Town of Hempstead
Loop Parkway in the Town of Hempstead
Niagara County
LaSalle Expressway eastbound over Cayuga Drive in Niagara Falls
Putnam County
Taconic State Parkway northbound between Exit 25 and Exit 37B
Queens County
I-495 at 164th Street
I-495 at Francis Lewis Boulevard
Suffolk County
I-495 westbound between Exit 49 and Exit 53
Warren County
I-87 northbound over East Schroon River Road
I-87 southbound over East Schroon River Road
Slow Down and Save Yourself the Ticket
The easiest way to avoid a work-zone speeding ticket is pretty simple: slow down.
Whether you're heading to work, taking a weekend road trip, or just passing through a construction zone, keep an eye out for those reduced speed limits.
Those orange barrels aren't just there to slow traffic down. People are working behind them.
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Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams