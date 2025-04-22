New York’s Construction Zone Cameras Are Back in Action
Tis the season for construction and that means the speed cameras are back on New York roads.
29 cameras are busting speeders on 20 roads across the Empire State this week. 5 of those cameras are in Central New York.
The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in in New York a few years ago.
The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.
How Speed Cameras Work
The radar takes a picture of any speeding vehicle and its license plate. Either a warning or violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.
First Violation: $50 fine
Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Speed Cameras Locations April 20 - April 26 in NY
Five of the 29 radars busting speeders on 20 roads in the Empire State this week can be found in Central New York. All of them in Onondaga County for that bridge work being done around I-81 and I-481.
Erie County
US Route 219 southbound at NY Route 20A, in Orchard Park
Essex County
I-87 northbound over West Mill Brook
Kings County
Brooklyn Queens Expressway at Bedford Avenue
Monroe County
NY 104 westbound at Portland Ave
Nassau County
I-495 westbound Exit 48 to Exit 37
PK-908E Meadowbrook Bridge southbound
PK-908G Plainvie Rd and Sunnyside Blvd
Onondaga County
I-481 Exit 3E to Exit 5W
I-81 Airport Road bridge
I-81 South of I-81 / I-481 split
I-81 near South Bay Road Bridge
I-81 bridge over Church St. Demo on I-81
Orange County
US 9W north/south between NY 218 and Angola Rd
I-84 eastbound at Exit 28
Otsego County
I-88 eastbound and I88 westbound (Exit 18 to 19)
Queens
I-678 Van Wyck Expressway between Jamaica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue
I-495 Long Island Expressway between Oceania Street and 188th Street
Rensselaer County
I-90 east & westbound over Van Hoesen Rd
Suffolk County
I-495 From Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave
NY-27 eastbound Rte 27 Between Robert Mosses Cswy & 5th Ave
NY-27 westbound Rte 27 Between 5th Ave & Robert Moses Cswy
I-495 westbound LIE at Washington Ave
PK-908K Ramps from SSP (Exit 41A) to northbound SGSP @ Exit S3
Westchester County
I-684 north & southbound between Exit 2 and Exit 3
