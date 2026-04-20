Construction season is in full swing. That means the speed cameras are out on the roads looking for those with a heavy foot, and a few more have been added this week.

30 cameras are busting speeders on 19 roads across the Empire State this week. Two of those cameras are in Central New York.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.

The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones, encouraging drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.

Credit - Think Stock/Canva Credit - Think Stock/Canva loading...

How Speed Cameras Work

The cameras capture images of any speeding vehicle, including its license plate. Either a warning or a violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.

Get our free mobile app

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

school zone speed cameras in syracuse Credit - Garrett Aitken/Think Stock loading...

Speed Cameras Locations April 19 - April 25 in NY

Two of the radars busting speeders in the Empire State this week can be found in Central New York.

Albany County

I-90 eastbound between Exit 1 and Exit 3

I-90 westbound between Exit 5A and Exit 4

Bronx

Bronx River Parkway at 177th Street

Bronx River Parkway at E. 174th Street

Broome County

I-81 northbound between Exit 16 and Exit 21

Chautauqua County

NY-17 Interstate 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake

Delaware County

Rt. 17 westbound over East Branch Delaware River

Erie County

I-290 east and westbound from Main Street to Sheridan Drive

I-290 westbound from Two Mile Creek Road to Interstate 190

Kings County

Prospect Expressway at Church Avenue

New York

PK-907L north & southbound FDR Drive at 34th Street

Niagara Falls

I-190 at US 62 (Niagara Falls Blvd.)

LaSalle Expy from 77th St to 100th St

Onondaga County

I-690 Between Midler and Teal St.

I-81 south of Colvin Street Bridge

Orange County

US 9W north and southbound between NY 218 and Angola Rd

Queens County

I-495 Long Island Expressway at Clearview Expressway

Schoharie County

I-88 westbound 1 mile before Exit 21

I-88 east and westbound in Richmondville

Suffolk County

Rt 231 northbound over Rt27 westbound

I-495 eastbound Exit 49-53

I-495 at NY 110 crossing

NY 27 east & westbound Exits 65 to 66

NY-27 at County Route 97 crossing

Warren County

I-87 southbound at Exit 25