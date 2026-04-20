The 19 New York Roads You’ll Find 30 Speed Cameras
Construction season is in full swing. That means the speed cameras are out on the roads looking for those with a heavy foot, and a few more have been added this week.
30 cameras are busting speeders on 19 roads across the Empire State this week. Two of those cameras are in Central New York.
The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.
The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones, encouraging drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.
READ MORE: Speed Cameras Coming to New York Roads
How Speed Cameras Work
The cameras capture images of any speeding vehicle, including its license plate. Either a warning or a violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.
First Violation: $50 fine
Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
READ MORE: Traffic Nightmare Incoming - CNY Roads Under Construction
Speed Cameras Locations April 19 - April 25 in NY
Two of the radars busting speeders in the Empire State this week can be found in Central New York.
Albany County
I-90 eastbound between Exit 1 and Exit 3
I-90 westbound between Exit 5A and Exit 4
Bronx
Bronx River Parkway at 177th Street
Bronx River Parkway at E. 174th Street
Broome County
I-81 northbound between Exit 16 and Exit 21
Chautauqua County
NY-17 Interstate 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake
Delaware County
Rt. 17 westbound over East Branch Delaware River
Erie County
I-290 east and westbound from Main Street to Sheridan Drive
I-290 westbound from Two Mile Creek Road to Interstate 190
Kings County
Prospect Expressway at Church Avenue
New York
PK-907L north & southbound FDR Drive at 34th Street
Niagara Falls
I-190 at US 62 (Niagara Falls Blvd.)
LaSalle Expy from 77th St to 100th St
Onondaga County
I-690 Between Midler and Teal St.
I-81 south of Colvin Street Bridge
Orange County
US 9W north and southbound between NY 218 and Angola Rd
Queens County
I-495 Long Island Expressway at Clearview Expressway
Schoharie County
I-88 westbound 1 mile before Exit 21
I-88 east and westbound in Richmondville
Suffolk County
Rt 231 northbound over Rt27 westbound
I-495 eastbound Exit 49-53
I-495 at NY 110 crossing
NY 27 east & westbound Exits 65 to 66
NY-27 at County Route 97 crossing
Warren County
I-87 southbound at Exit 25
New Highway Workers Memorial Under Construction at NY State Fairgrounds
Gallery Credit: Tad Pole