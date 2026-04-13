Drivers Alert: 30 Speed Cameras Active This Week in New York
'Tis the season for construction. That means the speed cameras are back out on the roads looking for those with a heavy foot, and a few more have been added this week.
30 cameras are busting speeders on 20 roads across the Empire State this week. One of those cameras is in Central New York.
The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.
The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones, encouraging drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.
READ MORE: Speed Cameras Coming to New York Roads
How Speed Cameras Work
The cameras capture images of any speeding vehicle, including its license plate. Either a warning or a violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.
First Violation: $50 fine
Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
READ MORE: Traffic Nightmare Incoming - CNY Roads Under Construction
Speed Cameras Locations April 12 - April 18 in NY
One of the radars busting speeders in the Empire State this week can be found in Central New York.
Albany County
I-90 eastbound between Exit 4 and Exit 5
Bronx
Bronx River Parkway at E. 174th Street
Chautauqua County
NY-17 Interstate 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake
NY-17 Interstate 86 between RM -1000 and RM -1162
Delaware County
Rt. 17 westbound over East Branch Delaware River
Erie County
I-290 westbound over Interstate 990 Ramp
Kings County
Prospect Expressway at Church Avenue
Monroe County
I-590 northbound at Monroe Ave
Nassau County
PK-908T north & southbound between Merrick Rd to Ocean Pkwy
PK-908G Exit 24 to 25 east and westbound
New York
PK-907L north & southbound FDR Drive at 34th Street
Onondaga County
I-81 south of Colvin Street Bridge
Orange County
US 9W north and southbound between NY 218 and Angola Rd
Otsego County
I-88 westbound between Exit 16 and 17
Queens County
I-678 Van Wyck Expressway between Jamaica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue
I-495 Long Island Expressway at Clearview Expressway
Schenectady County
I-890 eastbound at Exit 9
Schoharie County
I-88 westbound 1 mile before Exit 21
I-88 east and westbound in Richmondville
Suffolk County
I-495 eastbound Exit 49-53
I-495 at NY 110 crossing
NY 27 east & westbound Exits 65 to 66
NY-27 at County Route 97 crossing
PK-908J Robert Moses Causeway between Rte 27A and Ocean Parkway
New Highway Workers Memorial Under Construction at NY State Fairgrounds
Gallery Credit: Tad Pole