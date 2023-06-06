16 New York Roads Where You’ll Find Speed Cameras For Week of June 5

Where are those speed cameras this week in New York?

The radar was installed as part of legislation S.4682-B, signed in September 2022 by Governor Kathy Hochul. Where are these cameras? They move around the state each week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.

Read More: Speed Cameras Coming to NY Roads

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar cameras will pick up any speeders and capture a photo of the vehicle and the license plate. The registered owner will then be mailed either a warning or a violation.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within an 18-month period of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within an 18-month period of the first violation

Speed Cameras Locations for Week of June 5 in NY

Central New York Locations

6/6: NY 5 NY Rte 5/8/12 (N/S Arterial) Bridge over French Rd in Oneida County

6/9: NY 5 NY Rte 5/8/12 (N/S Arterial) Bridge over French Rd in Oneida County

6/6: I 481 Between Exit 9N and Exit 7 (Northern Blvd Bridge)in Onondaga County

Locations Around NY State

6/5 - 6/9: I 86 over County Route 28 (Exit 78) in Broome County

6/5 - 6/7: I 86 between Fay Hollow Rd and Union Valley Rd in Cattaraugus County

6/7 - 6/7: I -86 WB of Exit 59A Wiliwana in Chemung County

6/7 - 6/9: I 81 Between Exit 12 and Exit 13 in Cortland County

6/5 - 6/8: PK 987G S/B Between Exit 43 and Exit 37 in Dutchess County

6/6 - 6/7: I 84 W/B Between Exit 61 & Exit 58 in Dutchess County

6/5 - 6/9: NY 400 NY Route 400 between Maple Road and Girdle Rd in Erie County

6/6: NY 400 NY Route 400 over NY Route 78 in Erie County

6/5 - 6/9: I-88 between Exit 17 & 18 in Otsego County

6/6 - 6/9: I 84 E/B Between Exit 36 & Exit 39 in Orange County

6/6 - 6/9: I 84 W/B Between Exit 39 & Exit 36 in Orange County

6/8 - 6/8: I-86 WB 3/4ths of a mile West of Exit 42 in Steuben County

6/6 - 6/6: I-87 SB at Exit 26 over Valley Farm Rd in Warren County

6/9 - 6/9: I-87 NB between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Rte 9 in Warren County

6/5 - 6/9: PK 907W S/B Between Exit 14 and Exit 13 in Westchester County

6/6 - 6/7: I 684 SB between Exit 5 & Exit 4 in Westchester County

6/5 - 6/9: I 678 From 133rd Avenue to Hillside Avenue in Queens

6/5 - 6/9: I 678 From Hillside Avenue to Rockaway Boulevard in Queens

6/5 - 6/9: I 678 From 133rd Avenue to Hillside Avenue (Overnight hours) in Queens

6/5 - 6/9: I 678 From Hillside Avenue to Rockaway Boulevard (Overnight hours) in Queens

The cameras will move around the state to different construction zones each week. You can find all the locations at Ny.gov.

New Highway Workers Memorial Under Construction at NY State Fairgrounds memorial to New York highway workers killed in the line of duty

New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans New York State Police rescue more than humans. They help save defenseless animals too.