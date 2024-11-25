3 of 13 Cameras Busting Speeders Thanksgiving Week Are in Central New York

Slow down! 13 cameras are busting speeders on 10 roads across the Empire State this week. 3 of them in Central New York.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar captures a photo of any speeding vehicle and its license plate. Either a warning or violation will be mailed to the registered owner.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Speed Cameras Locations November 25 - November 30 in NY

Three of the 13 radars busting speeders on 10 roads in the Empire State this week can be found in Central New York. All of them in Onondaga County for that bridge work being done around I-81 and I-481.

Chautauqua County

I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake in North Harmony

Nassau County

I-495 Eastbound Exit 37 to Exit 48

I-495 Westbound Exit 48 to Exit 37

PK- 908G East & Westbound Exit 31 - OVERNIGHT

Onondaga County

I-481 Near Northern interchange with I-81

I-81 Near South Bay Road Bridge

I-81 South of I-81 / I-481 split

Queens

I-678 Van Wyck Expressway between Jamaica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue

Suffolk County

I-495 From Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave

I-495 From Yaphank Ave to Wading River Road

PK-908J RMC & Great South Bay

Bronx

I-95 Cross Bronx Expressway at Nelson Avenue

I-278 Bruckner Expressway at Castle Hill Avenue

