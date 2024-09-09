40 Speed Camera Locations in New York This Week
40 cameras are busting speeders on several roads in the Empire State this week. Four of them are in Central New York.
The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.
How Speed Cameras Work
The radar captures a photo of any speeding vehicle and its license plate. Either a warning or violation will be mailed to the registered owner.
First Violation: $50 fine
Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Speed Cameras Locations September 3 - September 7 in NY
Chautauqua County
I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake in North Harmony
Dutchess County
PK-987G Southbound & Northbound between Exit 47 and Exit 37
Erie County
NY Route 33 between Fillmore Avenue and Wyoming Avenue in Buffalo
Essex County
I-87 North & Southbound over West Mill Brook; South of Exit 30
Kings County
I-278 Westbound Brooklyn Queens Expressway at Atlantic Avenue
NY-27 Pospect Expressway
Nassau County
I-495 Eastbound & Westbound Exit 37 to Exit 48
PK-908G Exits 26 - 25, Westbound - OVERNIGHT
Onondaga County
I-481 between Exit 1 (Rock Cut Road) and Exit 2 (Jamesville Road)
I-81 South of Exit 17
I-81 near Northern interchange with I-481
I-81 Over E. Colvin Street Bridge
Queens
I-678 Northbound & Southbound on Van Wyck Expressway at Hillside Avenue
I-87 East & Westbound Grand Central Parkway at Main Street
PK-907D East & Westbound Belt Parkway 150th street and 130th street
Richmond County
I-278 Eastbound & Westbound on Staten Island Expressway at Manor Road
Westshore Expressway Northbound
Schenectady County
I-88 Westbound & Eastbound between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine
Suffolk County
I-495 from Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave
I-495 From Yaphank Ave to Wading River Road
NY-27 Westbound Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd
Warren County
I-87 Southbound between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Route 9
Bronx
I-695 Northbound & Southbound Throgs Neck Expressway at Lafayette Avenue
I-87 North & Southbound Major Deegan Expressway at W. 230th Street
I-95 Northbound on Bruckner Expressway between Country Club Road & Pelham Parkway
I-95 North & Southbound Cross Bronx Expressway at Jerome Avenue
I-95 Northbound & Southbound Bruckner Expressway at Westchester Avenue
PK-907H North & Southbound Bronx River Parkway between I-95/BRE & E. 180th street
NYC
PK-907L Northbound FDR Drive between E. 14th street and 30th street
