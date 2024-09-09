40 Speed Camera Locations in New York This Week

40 cameras are busting speeders on several roads in the Empire State this week. Four of them are in Central New York.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar captures a photo of any speeding vehicle and its license plate. Either a warning or violation will be mailed to the registered owner.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Speed Cameras Locations September 3 - September 7 in NY

Chautauqua County

I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake in North Harmony

Dutchess County

PK-987G Southbound & Northbound between Exit 47 and Exit 37

Erie County

NY Route 33 between Fillmore Avenue and Wyoming Avenue in Buffalo

Essex County

I-87 North & Southbound over West Mill Brook; South of Exit 30

Kings County

I-278 Westbound Brooklyn Queens Expressway at Atlantic Avenue

NY-27 Pospect Expressway

Nassau County

I-495 Eastbound & Westbound Exit 37 to Exit 48

PK-908G Exits 26 - 25, Westbound - OVERNIGHT

Onondaga County

I-481 between Exit 1 (Rock Cut Road) and Exit 2 (Jamesville Road)

I-81 South of Exit 17

I-81 near Northern interchange with I-481

I-81 Over E. Colvin Street Bridge

Queens

I-678 Northbound & Southbound on Van Wyck Expressway at Hillside Avenue

I-87 East & Westbound Grand Central Parkway at Main Street

PK-907D East & Westbound Belt Parkway 150th street and 130th street

Richmond County

I-278 Eastbound & Westbound on Staten Island Expressway at Manor Road

Westshore Expressway Northbound

Schenectady County

I-88 Westbound & Eastbound between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine

Suffolk County

I-495 from Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave

I-495 From Yaphank Ave to Wading River Road

NY-27 Westbound Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd

Warren County

I-87 Southbound between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Route 9

Bronx

I-695 Northbound & Southbound Throgs Neck Expressway at Lafayette Avenue

I-87 North & Southbound Major Deegan Expressway at W. 230th Street

I-95 Northbound on Bruckner Expressway between Country Club Road & Pelham Parkway

I-95 North & Southbound Cross Bronx Expressway at Jerome Avenue

I-95 Northbound & Southbound Bruckner Expressway at Westchester Avenue

PK-907H North & Southbound Bronx River Parkway between I-95/BRE & E. 180th street

NYC

PK-907L Northbound FDR Drive between E. 14th street and 30th street

