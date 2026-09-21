Here’s Where New York Speed Cameras Are Watching This Week
Speed Cameras Are Out Again This Week
If you're hitting the road this week, take it easy on the gas pedal. New York's work zone speed cameras are moving around again, and there are 28 locations across the state where drivers could be caught speeding.
The cameras are part of New York's Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program and monitor active construction and maintenance zones.
The locations change depending on construction schedules, weather, and other factors, so the camera that was there last week may not be there this week.
Where Are The Speed Cameras This Week?
Here's the complete list from September 20 through September 26:
Albany County
NY-378: Westbound at I-787 Southbound
Bronx
Bronx River Parkway: At 177th Street
Broome County
I-88: Westbound over Bates Road in Colesville
Chautauqua County
Interstate 86: Over Bellview Road in the Town of Ellery
Erie County
I-990: Between Exit 2 and Exit 4 in the Town of Amherst
NY Route 400: Northbound between Olean Road and US 20A in the Town of Aurora
NY Route 198: Between I-90 and NY Route 33 in Buffalo
Jefferson County
I-81: From RM 81I 7305 1330 to Exit 172
Kings County
Brooklyn-Queens Expressway: At Kane Street
Livingston County
I-390: Northbound and southbound between the Steuben County line and Exit 6
Monroe County
I-390: Northbound between I-590 and Chili Avenue
Nassau County
Ocean Parkway: East of Field 6
Parkway: Vicinity of Exit 31-29 westbound
Niagara County
LaSalle Expressway: Eastbound over Cayuga Drive in Niagara Falls
Onondaga County
And if you're driving around Central New York, there are three locations in Onondaga County on this week's list.
I-481: South of the I-81/I-481 split
I-690: At the Crouse Avenue Bridge
I-81: South of the Colvin Street Bridge
Otsego County
I-88: Westbound over Brooker Hollow Road
Putnam County
Parkway: Northbound between Exit 25 and Exit 37B
Richmond County
Korean War Veterans Parkway: At Huguenot Avenue
St. Lawrence County
NY-37: From McGinnis Road to NY-56
Suffolk County
I-495: West & Eastbound, Exit 49-53
NY-27: West & Eastbound, Exits 65 to 66
Tioga County
Route 17: Eastbound over the Ithaca Railroad near Exit 61
Warren County
I-87: North & Southbound over East Schroon River Road
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Watch for the Signs
There will also be signs letting drivers know they're entering a photo-enforced work zone.
If you do get caught, the first violation is a $50 fine, the second within 18 months is $75, and a third or subsequent violation within 18 months is $100.
So, those orange barrels are your reminder to slow down. It could save you a ticket—and, more importantly, help keep the people working in those zones safe.
List of Vehicles Receiving the Most Speeding Tickets
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins