Speed Cameras Are Out Again This Week

If you're hitting the road this week, take it easy on the gas pedal. New York's work zone speed cameras are moving around again, and there are 28 locations across the state where drivers could be caught speeding.

The cameras are part of New York's Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program and monitor active construction and maintenance zones.

The locations change depending on construction schedules, weather, and other factors, so the camera that was there last week may not be there this week.

Getty Images speed cameras

Where Are The Speed Cameras This Week?

Here's the complete list from September 20 through September 26:

Albany County

NY-378: Westbound at I-787 Southbound

Bronx

Bronx River Parkway: At 177th Street

Broome County

I-88: Westbound over Bates Road in Colesville

Chautauqua County

Interstate 86: Over Bellview Road in the Town of Ellery

Erie County

I-990: Between Exit 2 and Exit 4 in the Town of Amherst

NY Route 400: Northbound between Olean Road and US 20A in the Town of Aurora

NY Route 198: Between I-90 and NY Route 33 in Buffalo

Jefferson County

I-81: From RM 81I 7305 1330 to Exit 172

Kings County

Brooklyn-Queens Expressway: At Kane Street

Livingston County

I-390: Northbound and southbound between the Steuben County line and Exit 6

Monroe County

I-390: Northbound between I-590 and Chili Avenue

Nassau County

Ocean Parkway: East of Field 6

Parkway: Vicinity of Exit 31-29 westbound

Niagara County

LaSalle Expressway: Eastbound over Cayuga Drive in Niagara Falls

Onondaga County

And if you're driving around Central New York, there are three locations in Onondaga County on this week's list.

I-481: South of the I-81/I-481 split

I-690: At the Crouse Avenue Bridge

I-81: South of the Colvin Street Bridge

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Otsego County

I-88: Westbound over Brooker Hollow Road

Putnam County

Parkway: Northbound between Exit 25 and Exit 37B

Richmond County

Korean War Veterans Parkway: At Huguenot Avenue

St. Lawrence County

NY-37: From McGinnis Road to NY-56

Suffolk County

I-495: West & Eastbound, Exit 49-53

NY-27: West & Eastbound, Exits 65 to 66

Tioga County

Route 17: Eastbound over the Ithaca Railroad near Exit 61

Warren County

I-87: North & Southbound over East Schroon River Road

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Credit - Stacey McAdams/TSM Credit - Stacey McAdams/TSM

Watch for the Signs

There will also be signs letting drivers know they're entering a photo-enforced work zone.

If you do get caught, the first violation is a $50 fine, the second within 18 months is $75, and a third or subsequent violation within 18 months is $100.

So, those orange barrels are your reminder to slow down. It could save you a ticket—and, more importantly, help keep the people working in those zones safe.