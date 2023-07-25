16 Roads Where You’ll Find Speed Cameras in New York This Week

Where are those speed cameras this week in New York? Here's 16 roads you'll find them for the week of July 24.

The radar was installed as part of legislation S.4682-B, signed in September 2022 by Governor Kathy Hochul. Where are these cameras? They move around the state each week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar cameras will pick up any speeders and capture a photo of the vehicle and the license plate. The registered owner will then be mailed either a warning or a violation.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within an 18-month period of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within an 18-month period of the first violation

Speed Cameras Locations for Week of July 24 in NY

Locations Around NY State

7/24 - 7/26: IN_81 North of Exit 31 (Bartell Road) in Oswego County

7/25 - 7/28: Route 17 EB @ Dunbar Rd (Exit 78) in Broome County

7/24 - 7/28: IN_81 over South Sandy Creek in Jefferson County

7/30 - 7/30: Interstate 290 EB between I-990 and I-90 in Erie County

7/27 - 7/27: I-86 WB 3/4ths of a mile West of Exit 42 in Steuben County

7/29 - 7/30: Interstate 190 NB at US Route 62 overpass in Niagara County

7/25 - 7/25: NY 135 RT135 & I-495 in Nassau County

7/25 - 7/25: PK 908E SB MSP, 1/4 mile SO Ext M2E Zeckendorf Blvd & Ext M3W Stewart Ave Vicinity in Nassau County

7/24 - 7/28: IN 84 W/B between Exit 39 and Exit 36 in Orange County

7/26 - 7/29: NY 17 W/B between Exit 116 & Exit 118A in Orange County

7/24 - 7/28: IN 84 E/B between Exit 36 and Exit 39 in Orange County

7/26 - 7/29: NY 17 E/B between Exit 116 & Exit 118A in Orange County

7/24 - 7/28: NY 27 W/B Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd in Suffolk County

7/27 - 7/27: NY 27 RT27 & Station Rd in Suffolk County

7/25 - 7/25: I 87 NB between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Rte 9 in Warren County

7/24 - 7/28: PK 987F S/B at Hospital Road in Westchester County

New York City Speed Cameras

7/23 - 7/27: IN 495 At 188th Street in Queens

7/23 - 7/27: NY 878 At Cohancy Street in Queens

7/23 - 7/27: IN 495 At East Hampton Blvd in Queens

7/23 - 7/27: IN 495 At Springfield Blvd in Queens

7/23 - 7/27: IN 495 At Underhill Avenue in Queens

7/24 - 7/27: IN 87 S/B in the vicinity of Exit 3 in Bronx

7/25 - 7/27: IN 87 At West 230th Street in Bronx

7/25 - 7/27: IN 87 At West 233rd Street in Bronx

7/25 - 7/27: IN 87 At West 234th Street in Bronx

7/28 - 7/29: IN 87 N/B in the vicinity of Exit 3 in Bronx

The cameras will move around the state to different construction zones each week. You can find all the locations at Ny.gov.

