24 Roads in New York Where You’ll Find Speed Cameras & Face Possible Fines

Where are those speed cameras this week in New York? Here are 24 roads where you'll find them for the week of August 14, including 3 in Central New York.

The radar was installed as part of legislation S.4682-B, signed in September 2022 by Governor Kathy Hochul. Where are these cameras? They move around the state each week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.

Read More: Speed Cameras Coming to NY Roads

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar cameras will pick up any speeders and capture a photo of the vehicle and the license plate. The registered owner will then be mailed either a warning or a violation.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within an 18-month period of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within an 18-month period of the first violation

Speed Cameras Locations for Week of August 14 in NY

8/14 - 8/18: State Route 5 Bridges over French Rd in Oneida County

8/14 - 8/18: State Route 5S from Turner St exit to Ilion in Herkimer County

8/14 - 8/18: I-481 Between Exit 3 (DeWitt) and Exit 5 (Kirkville) in Onondaga County

8/14 - 8/18: I-81 SB between Exit 7 and Cortland County Line in Broome County

8/14 - 8/18: Route 17 WB @ Dunbar Rd (Exit 78) in Broome County

8/14 - 8/18: Route 17 EB over Shedd Road in Broome County

8/14 - 8/18: I-87 N/B in the vicinity of Exit 3 in Bronx

8/14 - 8/18: I-86 WB between Exits 58 and 59 (Closer to Exit 59) in Chemung County

8/14 - 8/18: I-81 Between Exit 10 (McGraw) and Exit 11 (Cortland) in Cortland County

8/14 - 8/18: NY Route 400 at Seneca Street Exit, T. West Seneca in Erie County

8/14 - 8/18: I-87 SB over Blue Ridge Rd in Essex County

8/14 - 8/18: 81 Tributary Perch River in Jefferson County

8/14 - 8/18: I-490 EB between Garnsey Rd and I-90 in Monroe County

8/14 - 8/18: 104 EB/WB at Portland Ave in Monroe County

8/14 - 8/18: PK_908G WB Exit 36N to 33 in Nassau County

8/14 - 8/18: I-84 W/B Between Exit 39 and Exit 36 in Orange County

8/14 - 8/18: I-495 E/B At 188th Street in Queens

8/14 - 8/18: I-495 E/B At Underhill Avenue in Queens

8/14 - 8/18: I-88 WB over Suits Ravine in Schenectady County

8/14 - 8/18: I-86 WB 3/4ths of a mile West of Exit 42 in Steuben County

8/14 - 8/18: I-86 Near Mile Marker 143 Town of Avoca in Steuben County

8/14 - 8/18: PK_908M E/B Heckscher State Pkwy between NY-27 AND NY-27A in Suffolk County

8/14 - 8/18: PK_908K S/B Sagtikos Parkway Between I-495 & College Road in Suffolk County

8/14 - 8/18: NY_27 W/B Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Road in Suffolk County

8/14 - 8/18: I-87 NB between Exit 22 and Exit 23 / Bridge over Rte 9 in Warren County

8/14 - 8/18: I-87 NB over Valley Farm Rd in Warren County

8/14 - 8/18: PK_987F N/B at Hospital Road in Westchester County

The cameras will move around the state to different construction zones each week. You can find all the locations at Ny.gov.

