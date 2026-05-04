3 of 36 Speed Camera Locations in Central New York
Construction season is in full swing. That means the speed cameras are out on the roads looking for those with a heavy foot, and a few more have been added this week.
36 cameras are busting speeders on 27 roads across the Empire State this week. Three of those cameras are in Central New York.
The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.
The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones, encouraging drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.
READ MORE: Speed Cameras Coming to New York Roads
How Speed Cameras Work
The cameras capture images of any speeding vehicle, including its license plate. Either a warning or a violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.
First Violation: $50 fine
Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
READ MORE: Traffic Nightmare Incoming - CNY Roads Under Construction
Speed Cameras Locations May 3 - May 9 in NY
Three of the radars busting speeders in the Empire State this week are in Central New York.
Bronx
Bronx River Parkway at 177th Street
I-95 Bruckner Expressway at Jarvis Avenue
Broome County
I-81 north & southbound over Loughlin Road
Chautauqua County
NY-17 Interstate 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake
Erie County
NY Route 33 westbound at Fillmore Ave. in Buffalo
Essex County
I-87 south & northbound over E. Schroon River Rd
Kings County
Prospect Expressway at Church Avenue
Nassau County
PK-908E Meadowbrook bascule bridge
New York
PK-907L north & southbound FDR Drive at 34th Street
Niagara Falls
LaSalle Expy from 77th St to 100th St
Oneida County
Route 5/8/12/I-790 southbound over CSX railroad/Mohawk River
Onondaga County
I-481 southbound at CSX
I-81 south of Colvin Street Bridge
Orange County
US 9W north and southbound between NY 218 and Angola Rd
Queens County
I-495 Long Island Expressway at Clearview Expressway
I-278 Brooklyn Queens Expressway between 45th Street and 50th Street
Richmond County
PK-909C Korean War Veterans Parkway at Huguenot Avenue
Schoharie County
I-88 westbound 1 mile before Exit 21
I-88 east and westbound in Richmondville
Steuben County
NY-17 in Corning
I-390 in Avoca
US-15 in Lindley
Suffolk County
I-495 westbound Exit 49-53
NY 27 east & westbound Exits 65 to 66
Tompkins County
Route 13 over Route 34
Warren County
I-87 southbound at Exit 25
Westchester County
PK-987F north & southbound between I-287 and TSP
PK-987G north & southbound between SBP and Exit 4
New Highway Workers Memorial Under Construction at NY State Fairgrounds
Gallery Credit: Tad Pole