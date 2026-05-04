Construction season is in full swing. That means the speed cameras are out on the roads looking for those with a heavy foot, and a few more have been added this week.

36 cameras are busting speeders on 27 roads across the Empire State this week. Three of those cameras are in Central New York.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.

The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones, encouraging drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.

Credit - Think Stock/Canva Credit - Think Stock/Canva loading...

How Speed Cameras Work

The cameras capture images of any speeding vehicle, including its license plate. Either a warning or a violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.

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First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

school zone speed cameras in syracuse Credit - Garrett Aitken/Think Stock loading...

Speed Cameras Locations May 3 - May 9 in NY

Three of the radars busting speeders in the Empire State this week are in Central New York.

Bronx

Bronx River Parkway at 177th Street

I-95 Bruckner Expressway at Jarvis Avenue

Broome County

I-81 north & southbound over Loughlin Road

Chautauqua County

NY-17 Interstate 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake

Erie County

NY Route 33 westbound at Fillmore Ave. in Buffalo

Essex County

I-87 south & northbound over E. Schroon River Rd

Kings County

Prospect Expressway at Church Avenue

Nassau County

PK-908E Meadowbrook bascule bridge

New York

PK-907L north & southbound FDR Drive at 34th Street

Niagara Falls

LaSalle Expy from 77th St to 100th St

Oneida County

Route 5/8/12/I-790 southbound over CSX railroad/Mohawk River

Onondaga County

I-481 southbound at CSX

I-81 south of Colvin Street Bridge

Orange County

US 9W north and southbound between NY 218 and Angola Rd

Queens County

I-495 Long Island Expressway at Clearview Expressway

I-278 Brooklyn Queens Expressway between 45th Street and 50th Street

Richmond County

PK-909C Korean War Veterans Parkway at Huguenot Avenue

Schoharie County

I-88 westbound 1 mile before Exit 21

I-88 east and westbound in Richmondville

Steuben County

NY-17 in Corning

I-390 in Avoca

US-15 in Lindley

Suffolk County

I-495 westbound Exit 49-53

NY 27 east & westbound Exits 65 to 66

Tompkins County

Route 13 over Route 34

Warren County

I-87 southbound at Exit 25

Westchester County

PK-987F north & southbound between I-287 and TSP

PK-987G north & southbound between SBP and Exit 4