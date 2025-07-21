It's construction season, and that means the speed cameras are back on New York roads.

28 cameras are busting speeders on 17 roads across the Empire State this week. 3 of those cameras are in Central New York.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.

The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones, encouraging drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.

Credit - Think Stock/Canva Credit - Think Stock/Canva loading...

How Speed Cameras Work

The cameras capture images of any speeding vehicle, including its license plate. Either a warning or a violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

school zone speed cameras in syracuse Credit - Garrett Aitken/Think Stock loading...

Speed Cameras Locations July 20 - July 26 in NY

Three of the 28 radars busting speeders on 17 roads in the Empire State this week can be found in Central New York. They are all in Onondaga County for the bridge work being done around I-81 and I-481.

Broom County

I-81 Southbound Over Loughlin Road BIN 1013111

I-81 Northbound at BINS 1008202, 1031212, 1031222

Cattaraugus County

I-86 Eastbound between Exit 24 and Exit 26 in Olean

I-86 Westbound between Exit 24 and Exit 26 in Allegany

Chautauqua County

I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake, in North Harmony

Delaware County

Rt. 17 Eastbound over East Branch of Delaware

Dutchess County

I-84 Eastbound between Exit 41 and Exit 44

I-84 Eastbound between Exit 52 and Exit 58

Erie County

NY Route 400 Northbound between Transit Road and Seneca St in West Seneca

US Route 219 Southbound over Route 179 in Orchard Park

NY Route 5 Westbound over Tifft Street in Buffalo

Kings County

I-278 Brooklyn Queens Expressway at Bedford Avenue

Monroe County

I-490 Eastbound at Douglas/Anthony Bridge over Genesee River

Onondaga County

I-81 South of I-81 / I-481 split

I-81 near South Bay Road Bridge

I-81 over Park St Bridge

Orange County

US 9W North & Southbound between NY 218 and Angola Rd

I-84 East & Westbound at Exit 28

I-84 Westbound between Exit 15 and Exit 4

Queens

I-678 Van Wyck Expressway between Jamaica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue

Rensselaer County

I-90 East & Westbound over Van Hoesen Rd

Saratoga County

I-87 southbound between Exit 18 and Exit 17

Schoharie County

I-88 Eastbound Richmondville

Suffolk County

I-495 From Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave

Westchester County

I-684 North & Southbound between Exit 2 and Exit 3

Get our free mobile app