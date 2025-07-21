Caught on Camera: 28 New Speed Traps Now Active Across New York
It's construction season, and that means the speed cameras are back on New York roads.
28 cameras are busting speeders on 17 roads across the Empire State this week. 3 of those cameras are in Central New York.
The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in New York a few years ago.
The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones, encouraging drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.
How Speed Cameras Work
The cameras capture images of any speeding vehicle, including its license plate. Either a warning or a violation will then be mailed to the registered owner.
First Violation: $50 fine
Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Speed Cameras Locations July 20 - July 26 in NY
Three of the 28 radars busting speeders on 17 roads in the Empire State this week can be found in Central New York. They are all in Onondaga County for the bridge work being done around I-81 and I-481.
Broom County
I-81 Southbound Over Loughlin Road BIN 1013111
I-81 Northbound at BINS 1008202, 1031212, 1031222
Cattaraugus County
I-86 Eastbound between Exit 24 and Exit 26 in Olean
I-86 Westbound between Exit 24 and Exit 26 in Allegany
Chautauqua County
I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake, in North Harmony
Delaware County
Rt. 17 Eastbound over East Branch of Delaware
Dutchess County
I-84 Eastbound between Exit 41 and Exit 44
I-84 Eastbound between Exit 52 and Exit 58
Erie County
NY Route 400 Northbound between Transit Road and Seneca St in West Seneca
US Route 219 Southbound over Route 179 in Orchard Park
NY Route 5 Westbound over Tifft Street in Buffalo
Kings County
I-278 Brooklyn Queens Expressway at Bedford Avenue
Monroe County
I-490 Eastbound at Douglas/Anthony Bridge over Genesee River
Onondaga County
I-81 South of I-81 / I-481 split
I-81 near South Bay Road Bridge
I-81 over Park St Bridge
Orange County
US 9W North & Southbound between NY 218 and Angola Rd
I-84 East & Westbound at Exit 28
I-84 Westbound between Exit 15 and Exit 4
Queens
I-678 Van Wyck Expressway between Jamaica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue
Rensselaer County
I-90 East & Westbound over Van Hoesen Rd
Saratoga County
I-87 southbound between Exit 18 and Exit 17
Schoharie County
I-88 Eastbound Richmondville
Suffolk County
I-495 From Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave
Westchester County
I-684 North & Southbound between Exit 2 and Exit 3
