Some do it for sport, some do it for wellness, other are very willing to do it for a good cause. Braving a 3,000-gallon tank of ice-cold water, Utica University community members took a literal leap of faith for a good cause.

Led by University President Stephanie Nesbitt, brave participants traded warmth for excitement to support the Special Olympics New York.

Surrounded by cheers, the high-energy campus fundraiser successfully surpassed its goal. Ultimately, the chilly plunge warmed many hearts by raising over $10,000 for local athletes' Summer Games training.

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The Mobile Polar Plunge format and Utica University’s broader partnership with Special Olympics New York represent a deeply rooted commitment to local athletes.

The Mobile Polar Plunge

Unlike traditional Polar Plunges—which require a freezing natural body of water like a lake, river, or ocean, the Mobile Polar Plunge brings the adventure directly to campuses and community centers using a self-contained, large mobile tank.

Events like the one at Utica University frequently feature campaigns where students, faculty, and co-workers rally together to raise funds with a fun incentive: if a team hits its fundraising target, a local leader or administrator gets "tossed" into the tank.

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It also engages local students through friendly inter-school fundraising competitions to see who can generate the most support for inclusion and community service.

Utica's Partnership with Special Olympics

Utica University has established itself as a central hub for Special Olympics New York, anchored by major multi-year commitments:

Utica University was selected to host the Special Olympics New York Summer Games from 2026 through 2028. This massive partnership brings thousands of athletes, coaches, and spectators to Oneida County and the Utica campus for Olympic-style competitions in sports like track and field, swimming, and more.

Leadership from figures like University President Stephanie Nesbitt—who led by example as the first to take the plunge, highlights how deeply university administration, faculty, and students embed themselves into supporting year-round sports training, health, and leadership programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Oneida Shores Polar Plunge

Get ready to brave the cold for a great cause as the 20th annual Oneida Shores Polar Plunge returns to Brewerton, New York.

Scheduled for Sunday, December 6th, community members will gather at Oneida Shores County Park to dive into Oneida Lake. Registration kicks off in the morning, with the main plunge scheduled to make a splash at noon.

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Participants can register solo or as part of a team to help raise vital funds for Special Olympics New York. All proceeds directly support year-round sports training, health, and inclusion programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Dedicated fundraisers who hit the $125 milestone will also earn an official 2026 Polar Plunge hoodie.