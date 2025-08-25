Special Olympics New York Sending 10 Athletes To Golf Championship

Get ready for a golf showdown that goes beyond just birdies and pars.

Ten Special Olympics New York athletes, along with their Unified partners, are heading to Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, for the 2025 Special Olympics North America Golf Championship, and excitement is running high.

This four-day event, running from August 25th through 28th, will bring together more than 300 athletes and Unified partners from 22 programs across the United States and Canada. Special Olympics New York is sending a 14-member delegation, which includes two coaches and two additional support staff, and they are ready to represent the state with pride.

Meet the Delegation

Leading the charge are athletes Phil Isaacson, Edward O’Hearn, Michael Cardone, Jacqueline Colone, Ryan Goldacker, Missy Potter, and Aiden Gierlinger, joined by Unified partners Jeff Isaacson, Theresa Lee, and Chris Bovee. These athletes and partners come from regions across New York, including the Capital District, Central, Genesee, and Western regions, and they’re ready to show their skills on the green.

The competition features both traditional and Unified Sports team formats, the latter bringing athletes with and without intellectual disabilities together as teammates. It’s a perfect example of how sport can unite communities and highlight talent in every form. The weekend kicks off with an exciting Opening Ceremony on August 25th, and wraps up with awards on August 28th.

Beyond the Green: The Mission of Special Olympics

Special Olympics New York serves over 48,000 athletes across the state, offering year-round training, competitions, and health screenings at no cost. Their programs, including Unified Sports in more than 340 schools, continue to bring people together while fostering inclusion, confidence, and a love of sport.

