The New York State Fair packs 13 days full of everything that makes New York special, and the themed “Special Fair Days” make it even better.

From Opening Day on August 20 to Labor Day on September 1, each day brings its own flavor, with activities, celebrations, and plenty of community pride.

Think Pride Day, Agriculture Career Day, Family Fishing Fridays, tributes to our everyday heroes in uniform, and cultural celebrations honoring Native Americans.

Wednesday, August 20 – Opening Day

It's opening day of the Great New York State Fair with the Midway featuring its “Wacky Wednesday” Wristbands.

You can ride all day for only $30.

Thursday, August 21 – Agriculture Career Day & Student Youth Day

Learn about exciting careers in agriculture and connect with industry representatives at Agriculture Career Day.

The day will feature New York Agriculture in the Classroom and a full slate of informational exhibits as well as a New York State agriculture-centric scavenger hunt.

Youth and students 18 and under receive free admission on Student Youth Day.

Friday, August 22 – Pride Day, New Americans Day & Family Fishing Day

Celebrate Pride Day as members of the LGBTQ+ community hold a flag-raising ceremony and parade.

Witness a naturalization ceremony for over 100 new citizens as part of New Americans Day.

Fairgoers can also enjoy free fishing on Fridays near Suburban Park – no license required.

Monday, August 25 – Law Enforcement Day, State Parks Day, & Maple Day

Free admission for active or retired officers (presenting badge or ID upon entry), with programming including a ceremony for fallen officers and a parade in the evening.

New York State Parks passholders will receive free entry by showing their Empire Pass, Access Pass, Lifetime Liberty Pass, and Golden Park Program at the gates.

The first Monday of the Fair also marks Maple Day with sweet activities provided by the New York Maple Association.

Tuesday, August 26 – Fire, Rescue & EMS Day, Beef Day, & Tasty Tuesday

Free admission to any active or retired member of a fire department, emergency services, or EMS organization who has a picture ID from that department or organization and presents it upon entry. A ceremony and parade will also take place at the Fairgrounds.

Check out a variety of beef cattle shows and the popular Hay Bale Throwing Competition, located in the Beef Barn, and visit an interactive booth where members of the NY Beef Council will share recipes and facts about this nutritious food.

The first 1000 children through the gate will receive free cow ear headbands.

Take advantage of Tasty Tuesday, with select food vendors offering samples of their tastiest dishes at a discount.

Wednesday, August 27 – Women’s Day & Sensory Friendly Day

Connect with women’s advocacy groups at a heath and wellness mini-fair, and attend the Women’s Day Breakfast, recognizing women who grow, lead, and inspire New York State agriculture.

Guests can enjoy a sensory-friendly experience with limited lights and sounds from 9 AM to 1 PM.

The Midway’s “Wacky Wednesday” returns with one-day, ride-all-day wristbands for only $30.

Thursday, August 28 – Armed Forces Day, Dairy Day, & Stomp Out Stigma

Free admission upon presentation of a military ID. A special ceremony honoring The Fair’ Veterans Memorial and the Armed Forces Parade steps off at 6 PM.

Celebrate New York’s dairy industry for Dairy Day with demonstrations, tastings, trivia, and the annual Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off Milkshake Contest, where media teams will compete to create the best looking and tastiest milkshake.

The Fair is thrilled to host Stomp Out Stigma Day again this year to provide resources and support to those suffering with addiction. Numerous activities are planned, beginning with Chalk the Walk at 9 AM outside the Main Gate.

Grab some chalk and join others in drawing inspirational messages of hope. Then head over to the Wegmans Art & Home Center to create overdose awareness and remembrance ornaments.

Friday, August 29 – Native Americans Day & Family Fishing Day

Free admission on Friday, August 29 for all Native Americans. ID is not required. Guests are invited to visit the Indian Village throughout the day for cultural performances and crafts.

Reel in a nice catch with free fishing on Fridays near Suburban Park.

Monday, September 1 – Labor Day

Celebrate the hardworking people who make America strong with a parade led by organized labor members.

Tickets to the New York State Fair are just $8 and can be purchased at nysfair.ny.gov, where you can also find the daily schedule.

All Suburban Park and Chevy Court concerts are free with admission.

