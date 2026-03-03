One of Central New York’s beloved spots for comfort food has quietly shut its doors.

After years of serving up heaping plates of spaghetti and memories, the Spaghetti Kettle in Clinton is officially closed.

Spaghetti Kettle restaurant for sale Google Maps loading...

Clinton’s Spaghetti Kettle Finally Hangs Up Its Pasta Ladle

Owners Bill and Nidia Demma decided it was time to try retirement, leaving fans to reminisce about dinners past and wonder what’s next for the iconic Central New York spot.

The Demmas had planned to reopen on March 1. But according to WKTV, they ultimately decided not to, officially ending an era for one of Clinton’s beloved eateries.

Get our free mobile app

Primo Pizza Keeps the Oven Hot

Pizza lovers, don’t panic — Primo Pizza, which shares the same building, is still serving slices, wings, and good vibes.

So while the Spaghetti Kettle’s famous pasta may be gone, the building isn’t empty, and dinner options are still available.

Olga Nayashkova Olga Nayashkova loading...

Price Drop: Opportunity for a New Owner

The property went on the market last June for $875,000 while the restaurant remained open.

READ MORE: Central New York Restaurant with Rich History For Sale

Months later, the price tag has dropped to $650,000.

It’s a rare chance for someone to take over a space with a loyal following and turn it into a new dining hotspot in Clinton. Check out the listing here.

Michael Burrell Michael Burrell loading...

End of an Era

The Spaghetti Kettle will always be remembered for its hearty meals, friendly service, and a place where families gathered for decades.

Bill and Nidia Demma leave behind a legacy of good food, full stomachs, and plenty of memories.

For now, we say goodbye to the pasta, but who knows? Maybe a new chapter is waiting to be written in that Clinton dining room.